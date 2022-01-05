Hello!

EASTSIDE SCENE

Highland Park: Signs of the times at Franklin High. Thanks to Martha Benedict for the photo.

NEWS

Raman tests positive

District 4 Councilwoman and Silver Lake resident Nithya Raman says she has tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, State Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, whose 53rd District includes Boyle Heights, said his two children tested positive. As a result, he has postponed his return to Sacramento for the start of the legislative session. The Eastsider

Lamppost troubles

The city will remove and try to preserve the remaining bronze street lights from the Glendale-Hyperion bridge following a series of thefts of the nearly century-old fixtures, officials announced today. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Former cheerleader returns as principal

Highland Park – Regina Marquez-Martinez was a student leader and varsity cheerleader when she graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School in 1985.

Now, she continues to be a cheerleader for Franklin and its students -- as principal of the approximately 1,400-student school. She encourages youths to excel academically and use leadership skills to help others, something instilled in her and continues to live by.

“I have to lend a helping hand to the next generation,” said Marquez-Martinez, who has lived near the high school for much of her life.

College Struggles

After Franklin, her next stop was UC Irvine. She excelled in Spanish but was missing key skills, like writing an essay, which she had never written in high school.

“I started to see how not having the right tools could affect you,” she said.

With help from a college friend, she developed study skills and overcame academic struggles. The future high school Spanish teacher also vowed that her students would write essays.

Marquez-Martinez went on to teach Spanish at Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley, but eventually began to consider a change.

Return to Franklin

In 2015, shortly before her 30-year high school reunion, Marquez-Martinez was named principal of Franklin High. Soon she was organizing events and campus tours to draw students to the campus, which had been losing enrollment.

At the direction of the district, she launched a dual language program that now has 230 students from sixth through 12th grades. Next, Franklin welcomed disabled students into regular classes, making it possible for them to complete Advanced Placement courses, Marquez-Martinez said. She also had gifted students take AP courses as early as ninth grade rather than wait until 11th or 12th grade.

On top of all that, Marquez-Martinez held a celebration for the school's 100th anniversary.

Pandemic Challenge

Her most challenging experience was dealing with the pandemic. But she and staff created a virtual school, and teachers adapted to remote instruction. Upon returning to Franklin, new students who had only attended virtual classes made connections with the help of student leaders.

Retired Franklin teacher and cheer advisor Rose Low says Marquez-Martinez, who was one of her students, is now a role model for a new generation.

“Kids look at her and see themselves in her,” Low said, adding they believe they can succeed, too.

Read the full story in The Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Lamppost Update

Some of the 12-foot-high bronze lampposts that have gone missing from the Glendale-Hyperion bridge were removed by city crews for safe keeping in the wake of recent thefts. At least 10 of the historic light fixtures on the span between Atwater Village and Silver Lake have been stolen since September. The Eastsider

Defending Vendors

El Ruso, which operates taco trucks in Silver Lake and Boyle Heights, is spotlighted in the Los Angeles Times. Columnist Gustavo Arellano uses El Ruso to advocate easing the bureaucratic pressure and rules on street food vendors. “Forget about legalizing them — just let them do their thing,” Arellano wrote, “and let customers decide whether they survive or naturally shut down.” El Ruso landed in the Times' recent list of the 101 best restaurants in Southern California.

