"Self-Care Ritual," by Emila Cruz, an artist who explores how women empower themselves through ritual and nurturing.

 Emila Cruz

Left: Civil rights activist Dolores Huerta is profiled in the artwork, Dolores, by Chicana artist Barbara Carrasco. Right: Yreina D. Cervantes incorporates Mesoamerican iconography into her portrait work such as "Big Baby Balam".
Ararat Bagdasarian, 9, of Glendale and Michael Urena, 40, of Sherman Oaks play a game during the first round of play in the Make A Move East L.A. 
Quality wooden clothespins that don't easily break are hard to find these days.
April 2023 House Price Change Chart

Change in median sales price between April 2023 and April 2022.

