The Latest

Tuesday's Breaking News

• Man wounded in Boyle Heights shooting

• L.A. reopening shifts into higher gear as county moves into Yellow Tier

These volunteers are doing something about neighborhood trash

Meet the people behind the Silverlake Trash Bandits and the Echo Park Trash Club, two groups of volunteers who are taking a DIY approach to cleaning up trash and debris on neighborhood streets, sidewalks and other public spaces. Details in The Eastsider

The Silver Lake Trader Joe's shooting case moves forward

Gene Evin Atkins was found competent to stand trial over the 2018 shootout with police that left a Trader Joe's store manager dead, reports The Eastsider. A pretrial hearing has been set for July 22.

How low will the go?

This week's Real Estate Reductions includes price cuts on a Los Feliz condo, an El Sereno Traditional and a Highland Park 3-bedroom.

Notebook

One of Our Readers Asks: "I want to have a picture and some script printed on a t-shirt as a gift for a friend. I’d rather not do this through the on-line route, because there’s no way that I can pre-determine quality of fabric or print reproduction. Do you know if there are any businesses on the Eastside that would deal in this kind of service?" If you know of a local place, please reply to this email with the name of the business that we will share.

Calendar

• May 4: Impact of COVID-19 on the Cal State LA Campus Community

• May 5: Grand Park's Rec Center

Go here for details and more events

