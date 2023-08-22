Hello Tuesday!
📷 Eastside Scene
Angeleno Heights: Tropical Storm Hilary may have moved on, but there is still much cleaning up to do. On Monday afternoon, workers cut up a large tree that fell across a parked car on Kellam Street. There's no word whether anyone was injured, but that car took a beating. Thanks to Madalyn Rofer-Choate for the photo.
Patients evacuated
Boyle Heights: Patients at Adventist White Memorial Hospital -- many who were on ventilators and deemed to be in critical condition - - were evacuated overnight following a power outage. The evacuated patients included infants and their mothers. The Eastsider
EL SERENO
Mobile clinic provides greater health care access at Wilson High
Students at Wilson High can now access health care services on campus through a new Los Angeles General Medical Center Mobile Clinic.
The mobile clinic, which had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 18, is the first to be operated by L.A. General (formerly L.A. County-USC Medical Center).
Sports physicals, vaccinations and other medical services will be available through the mobile clinic, said Wilson High Principal Gregorio Verbera.
The mobile clinic, which will be on campus once a week, can address cases more complex than those a school nurse typically handles but less complex than an urgent care center, said Dr. Breck Nichols of L.A. General.
In addition to the mobile clinic, Wilson will soon have a wellness center, which is currently under construction, Verbera said.
The wellness center will provide ongoing care to students with health issues such as asthma or diabetes that have insurance. The mobile clinic will provide care to students regardless of whether they have insurance or can pay.
County Supervisor Hilda Solis said she hopes this partnership with Los Angeles Unified will be a model for school-based care in the future.
L.A. Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, said good health plays a role in learning, but there’s a shortage of health services.
The mobile clinic will enable it to provide needed health services to students, parents and the community “in a timely fashion with no questions asked,” he said.
Field trips to county parks benched
L.A. Unified students won’t be visiting L.A. County parks and recreation facilities this year as a result of a dispute overlegal liability, the L.A. Times reports. The district has refused to provide the county with proof of liability insurance to cover student accidents at county parks. The issue stems from the 2014 drowning of Garfield High student Erick Ortiz at the Atlantic Avenue Park pool in East L.A.
Highland Park resident awarded $1,000 scholarship
Saray Cortes is the recipient of the Think Real Estate 2023 Highland Park Scholarship. The Academia Avance Charter School graduate is attending UCLA, majoring in biology. Cortes plans to go to medical school and become a pediatrician, according to the real estate firm. The $1,000 scholarship recognizes Highland Park high school seniors who live in the 90042 Zip Code for their academics and their work in the community.
Echo Park: Looks like there’s some movement at the shuttered Dinette space on Sunset Boulevard. Readers have pointed out a fresh coat of dark blue paint and a sign on the window that reads ”Little Fish.” It appears these may be the same folks who started a popular pandemic pop-up by the same name serving fried fish out of a house in Echo Park, but we haven’t yet confirmed. Stay tuned.
Lincoln Heights: The Airliner Bar has reopened under new owners, Vinh Nguyen and Gary Wong, after closing in February. The food-centric bar welcomed its first customers during a soft opening last week with a menu that featured Asian and Asian inspired Izakaya-style dishes. We will have more details on The Airliner in this Thursday's Good Taste section.
Wednesday, August 23
Los Feliz: Register for an early morning breakfast and meet neon artist Michael Flechtner. Learn about his artwork and how he designed the first US Stamp with neon.
Greek Theater: Catch country singer and former Hootie & the Blowfish member Darius Rucker perform with Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors.
Thursday, August 24
Eagle Rock: Create Paper Wildflowers in a month-long workshop with Lindsey Serata. Learn paper flower techniques and create a botanical sculpture. (Aug. 24 - Sept. 21)
