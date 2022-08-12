It's Friday, finally!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Thanks for hanging out with us during what turned out to be a very newsy week (What happened to those summer doldrums?).
In case of even more breaking news over the weekend, please visit TheEastsiderLA.com or our Facebook and Twitter feeds.
Have a great weekend. See you back on Monday.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
News
Politics: Councilman Gil Cedillo endorsed shopping mall developer Rick Caruso in the race for mayor. Cedillo, whose district stretches from Highland Park to Westlake, broke ranks with many other local Democrats who have come out in favor of Rep. Karen Bass. Boulevard Sentinel
East LA: A judge dismissed a criminal case against two sheriff's deputies who were charged with filing a false report that the prosecution contended covered up one deputy's alleged use of excessive force during a 2018 arrest in East Los Angeles. The District Attorney is considering refiling the case. The Eastsider
ECHO PARK
The music goes on at Club Bahia -- but for how long?
The Sunset Boulevard site of Club Bahia - a long-time destination for salsa, cumbia and other Latin music - has been sold and will likely be redeveloped, according to the selling agent.
The property near the eastern edge of Echo Park was sold last month for $8.5 million, according to Frank Sergi of Corcoran Global Living. The same buyer also purchased an adjoining property, Sergi said.
But Club Bahia, a separate business, was not part of the real estate deal, he said.
Calls and emails to the nightclub seeking a response were not returned. The club has continued to host shows since the sale.
Sergi says the site is to be developed. But the buyer's agent could not be reached to determine what the new land owner has in mind.
The property sits across the street from the planned 1111 Sunset project. That massive development was recently put up for sale after the city approved hundreds of residential units, high-rise buildings and possibly a hotel on the site.
Club Bahia was started by Bart Higgins and his wife in 1974 on property that Higgins owned, according to the L.A. Times. After Bart died, his family continued to run the club.
But since 2015, the family has been mired in a lawsuit over the club, according to court records.
Real Estate Roundup
Dodger Stadium
More renderings have been unveiled for the proposed aerial gondola connecting Dodger Stadium and Union Station, and Urbanize has posted them.
Eagle Rock
The property that includes a facility operated by Adventist Health Glendale has been sold, according to the Newmark real estate company. The building at 2560 Colorado Blvd., across from Eagle Rock Plaza, was purchased by LaSalle Investment Management for $18.25 million. Adventist Health has leased the building since 2003 for a physical therapy and wellness center.
Highland Park
A five-story building would replace a small commercial structure at the corner of Avenue 54 and North Figueroa Street, Urbanize reported. The plan for 5400 N. Figueroa St. includes 11 residential units and approximately 2,400 square feet of ground-floor shops.
The modern-style building with Art Deco touches was designed by Silver Lake-based Warren Techentin Architecture. The firm is known for out-of-the-ordinary apartment projects, including the "cheese grater" in Echo Park and Arroyo, a Hermon development clad in more than 50,000 blue and white cement-based shingles.
Los Feliz
A proposal for a 27-unit residential building on Los Feliz Boulevard survived a pair of appeals, Urbanize reported. The project would replace a 1940s single-family home at 4544 Los Feliz Blvd. Opponents challenged exemptions under Transit Oriented Community zoning, which allows for a larger structure than usual.
Sponsored Message
Do you own an apartment building? Need help with property management? Interested in a free valuation? Check out Tiao Properties — the #1 rated multifamily real estate company on the Eastside! TiaoProperties.com.
Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- El Sereno Bungalow for $799,000
- Inviting Cypress Park Townhouse
- Private Echo Park Bungalow
- Secluded Highland Park Bungalow
- Spectacular New Silver Lake Home
Good luck house hunting!
Real Estate Reductions
This week's featured discounts include $45,000 off an East LA Spanish, a $51,000 cut on an Eagle Rock bungalow and a $140,000 chop on a Highland Park 3-bedroom.
Things To Do
Saturday: Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet | Seeds Of Rain
Sunday: Friendship Buddies - Free Outdoor Comedy at Verdugo Bar
That's It!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
The mission of The Eastsider is provide free access to the news, stories and info you need to stay connected to your Eastside neighborhood. But we need your financial support to maintain our service and do more.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.