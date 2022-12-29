Hello!
What are you doing on New Year's Eve? Read on for some suggestions and your Thursday batch of news and stories.
Jesús Sanchez
📷 Eastside Scene
Lincoln Heights: The late-afternoon December sun shines through the palms at Lincoln Park. Thanks to Jerod Gunsberg for the photo.
📢 News
Injury crash
Boyle Heights: One person was transported to a hospital this morning following a two-car crash near the 10 Freeway and State Street. KTLA
Hit-and-run suspect sought
Echo Park: Authorities today asked the public's help in finding the motorist of a stolen car who fled the scene of a hit-and-run last month. The stolen Saturn Ion was involved in a crash with a Toyota truck at Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue on the morning of Nov. 9, the LAPD reported. The occupants of the truck suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Ion -- described as a Latino, 5 feet, 9-inches tall, in his 30s -- fled on foot. LAPD Central Traffic detectives urged anyone with any information to call (213) 833-3713 or send an email to 31480@lapd.online.
Why your packages were late
Echo Park: The L.A. Fire Department said that a delivery van slid down the 2100 block of Fargo Street -- one of the steepest in the city -- this afternoon and ended up on two wheels against a tree or some other object (the LAFD was not clear on the matter). But firefighters stabilized the van, and a heavy-duty tow-truck was called in to bring the vehicle's four wheels back on the ground. No one was injured.
Pot shop break-in
Silver Lake: Surveillance video showed how three burglars used crow bars to break into the Silver Lake Caregivers Group early Wednesday and make off with several bags of merchandise. Fox11
👏 Thank You Thursday
The last Thank You Thursday of 2022 features a long list of generous readers: Peter Alexander, Hortensia B., Linda Brown, Antonio Castillo, Bill E., Daniela Gerson, Ellis Hamburger, Robert I., Diane Kerr, Sandra K., Laura L., Richard Lange, Michelle Marks, Irene Mason, Sandy M., Tina Miller, Roy M., Christopher P., R E Pfiester, Diana Reyes, David Roderick, Dana Ross, Sandra Ross, Juliana Soic, Louise Steinman and Jessica W.
HIGHLAND PARK
Coco's serves up its last meal
Yesterday we told you about the upcoming closure of Body Builders Gym in Silver Lake. Today, we have another closure story, this one in Highland Park.
Coco's Bakery and Restaurant on York Boulevard shut down for good on Wednesday. Employees heard about the closure, and the loss of their jobs, only a few days earlier at a Christmas party, according to an Instagram post from The New York Blvd.
Last June, we reported that the restaurant was up for lease. A broker said the property, including a 60-space parking lot, had recently sold, but that could not be confirmed.
The restaurant opened in 1974 as Bob's Big Boy and later operated as a Carrows before becoming a Coco's about a decade ago. With a menu filled with familiar favorites and plenty of parking outside, Coco's was a popular destination for budget-minded seniors, families out for Sunday breakfast and those in the mood for a slice or an entire pie.
On Wednesday, customers filled the booths, picked up their last pies and said goodbye to workers as TV news vans were parked outside.
Lorena Morales, who worked at Coco's for 30 years, said she didn't tell her family about the closure to avoid ruining their holiday. “It was hard hearing the news two days before Christmas,” Morales told KTLA. "It's sad to say that it's going to be closed today."
Coco's said workers were offered jobs at its other restaurants and the opportunity to interview with the "replacement tenant." A statement said the chain continues to struggle with deferred costs related to the pandemic and a weak economy. "Unfortunately, we did not see the Highland Park location recovering."
🍽️ Good Taste
Many Eastside restaurants and bars will celebrate New Year with menu and drink specials. Here's a sample:
East Hollywood: Tabula Rasa Bar will offer an evening of free food and champagne on Dec. 31. On New Year's Day, proceeds from a gumbo party will be donated to the LA Food Bank.
Eagle Rock: Chifa will have a special dim sum tasting menu on Dec. 30 and 31. Enjoy champagne (or mocktail) and a Cantonese tea pairing with your Peruvian-Chinese meal.
Lincoln Heights: Benny Boy Brewing will have a no-cover and no-reservations New Year's Eve celebration with an oyster and caviar bar, sourdough pizza and a cider toast at midnight. And on New Year's Day, enjoy $2 pints if you roll up in PJs.
Los Feliz: Atrium is offering three decadent specials for New Year's Eve: a New York rib-eye steak with truffle butter, risotto & lobster and oysters with black oscietra caviar and champagne granita.
Los Feliz: Nossa Caipirinha Bar will host a no-cover shindig on New Year's Eve. Enjoy Brazilian bar snacks and a complimentary toast that night and holiday cocktails, micheladas and feijoada for lunch the next day.
Looking for a good wine to ring in the new year? Tasting Table recommends three Silver Lake shops -- Vinovore, Psychic Wines and Silverlake Wine -- and Oeno Vino in Atwater Village.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
Friday, Dec 30
South Pasadena: Make your way to Garfield Park for a Christmas Bike Quest. Ride along and see the city while taking part in riddles, puzzles, and crazy tasks.
Saturday, Dec 31
East Hollywood: Offer a hand to help Ukraine Humanitarian Volunteers at a Medical Kit-Making event.
Lincoln Heights: Dress fancy or wear your pajamas to Benny Boy Brewing's No Reservations NYE and New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch.
Highland Park: Check out Tomorrow!," a New Year's Eve Spectacular at Bob Baker's Marionette Theater with Ron Lynch. Ring in the new year with live music, comedy, and dance.
Grand Park: For the first time in 3 years, Grand Park's New Year’s Eve celebration is back. The free event will feature a countdown, electrifying music performances, global DJs, and art.
Sunday, Jan 1
🎉 Happy New Year!
Silver Lake: If exercising more is one of your New Year's resolutions, get started by going on an Easy Night walk around the neighborhood with LA Hiking Group. The evening walk will last an hour and begin at the Silver Lake Recreation Center.
East Hollywood: Celebrate 2023 at L. Ron Hubbard Way for a New Year's Day Winter Festival. Get in the spirit with real snow, ice skating for kids, a choo-choo train, music, food, and more!
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
Jesús Sanchez
