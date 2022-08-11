Hello!
News
East LA: The county sheriff's department is investigating the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was found this morning in the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue. The victim, a Latino, approximately 15 to 20 years of age, was declared dead at the scene. The Eastsider
Los Feliz: Postings on NextDoor have reported that a couple was tied up and assaulted in their home on Saturday night by a trio of robbers posing as deliverymen. The LAPD is not saying much about the robbery, which took place on Prestwick Drive, a street lined with multi-million-dollar homes just south of Griffith Park. Det. Martin with the Northeast Division robbery unit confirmed that the robbery took place, but said the couple did not suffer serious injuries.
As of now, this is believed to be an isolated occurrence, and does not appear to be connected to other known crimes, Martin said. The case remains under investigation.
EAGLE ROCK
Coffee house owner pours her last cup
By Barry Lank
After moving to Eagle Rock more than twenty years ago, Patricia Vuagniaux found herself driving to Los Feliz for a good cup of coffee.
A love of coffee and community inspired Vuagniaux to open Swork, Eagle Rock's first dedicated coffee bar. Now, 21 years later, Vuagniaux has left the coffee business behind.
“Some people can do it for 50 years, I don’t think that’s me,” Vuagniaux said, citing health concerns as her main reason for closing. “I think 21 years is a good run.”
Swork opened in a renovated storefront at the prominent corner of Eagle Rock and Colorado boulevards.
“I feel it was like a unicorn,” she said of Swork. “It was beautiful. It was easy, and it was fun. “This was back in 2001. It feels like it was an easier time.”
But trouble began brewing, particularly in recent years.
Faced with pandemic prohibitions, Vuagniaux protested by setting out sidewalk bistro tables despite restrictions. Then she found herself at odds with unhoused residents -- even though she handed out free pastries and water to the homeless.
Two of her employees were attacked, she said. One was assaulted by a woman as he tried to move a table where she was sitting at closing time. Separately, a man who had masturbated inside Swork spat on a worker.
“We look like the bad guys for calling the police because an employee just got spit on in their face,” said Vuagniaux.
Both employees quit. That brings up another recent stressor: Staffing. Workers are harder to find.
“When I would run a Craigslist ad prior to the pandemic, I’d get 80 applicants,” Vuagniaux said. Later ads would attract only about five applicants.
But since the beginning of August, that’s all been behind her.
Arthur Sohrabian and Alan Janoyan of Unincorporated Coffee Roasters took over Swork. Vuagniaux visited their Altadena shop, where she was able to observe operations and employee relations before deciding to hand over her business.
“I feel privileged, honored that I was able to have a business for this long,” Vuagniaux said, and “to be able to survive the pandemic, because a lot of my friends who owned businesses did not.”
GOOD TASTE
Praise for Silver Lake's Piija Palace | Mmm ... biscuits coming to Echo Park | Sea Cup Cocktail
By Jessica Doherty
Here's your roundup of the lastest Eastside food and drink news:
Seattle-based Biscuit & Bean is opening a store in the former Cuscatleca Bakery at Sunset Boulevard and Coronado Street in Silver Lake. No word yet on when it will open, but that Pepper-Jack, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado and Arugula Biscuit Sandwich looks pretty tasty.
If you're looking for farmers' markets, LAist has you covered. They highlighted East L.A.'s farmers' market, which happens on Saturdays, and Echo Park's market on Fridays.
Blu Jam Cafe in Atwater Village received 3-1/2 stars from Merrill Shindler in his Eastsider review of the new breakfast and lunch spot. From the Brunch Carbonara to the French toast, expect big "crazy delicious" portions. "It’s a lot of food," said Shindler. "But then, that’s the essence of Blu Jam – start with big, and make it bigger."
LAist wrote about Silver Lake's Piija Palace and owner Avish Naran's unique approach to Indian-American cuisine.
LA Mag caught up with Kelso Norris of Historic Filipinotown's Genever about one of her favorite concoctions -- the Sea Cup, a gin cocktail that includes locally harvested pink peppercorns.
Silver Lake: Diablo Restaurant & Cantina on Sunset Boulevard closed after a 10-year run, and the large space is now up for lease at more than $21,000 a month.
Silver Lake: Another closure on Sunset Boulevard, pudu pudu shuttered after less than a year offering "next generation pudding."
Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Aug 12
Silver Lake: Head to Café Tropical for a night of laughs at Cult Comedy.
Saturday, Aug 13
Echo Park: Join table-top gamers at the Edendale Library for Well Played to play and learn about modern board games.
Silver Lake: It's an International Dance Party celebrating Jamaica's Independence Day at Los Globos. Listen to afrobeats, reggae, soca, latin, and more.
Highland Park: Support the arts at Avenue 50 during their Annual 8x8 Fundraiser.
El Sereno: Watch the world premiere of Seeds of Rain by Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet.
Sunday, Aug 14
Silver Lake: Bring your family for some fun at the Silver Lake Jewish Festival. Listen to live bands, eat good food, make some crafts, and entertain kids with activities.
Sunday, Aug 7
Atwater Village: Catch the production of the Open Fist Theatre Company's A MidSummer Nights Dream at the Atwater Village Theatre.
