📷 Eastside Scene
Mount Washington: The view across the arroyo of Flattop Hill and Montecito Heights as seen from Mount Washington. Thanks to Esther L. Gonzalez for the photo.
• The contest ends April 19
📢 News
Is that your catalytic converter?
City Hall: The L.A. City Council on Tuesday passed an ordinance making it unlawful to be in possession of a catalytic converter without providing proof of ownership. Under the new law, thieves who steal catalytic converters can face as much as $1,000 in fines and a misdemeanor charge, according to Spectrum News. In 2022, almost 8,000 catalytic converter thefts were reported, a nearly 728% increase in the last five years.
The ordinance passed 8 to 4, with Eunisses Hernandez and Nithya Raman among the council members who voted in opposition. “When we criminalize people, we’re not doing things to make our communities whole,” Hernandez said.
Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez did not vote because he had to attend a previously scheduled meeting but has previously voiced his opposition, said his spokesman Nick Barnes Batista. "This would do nothing to help the victims and create more situations for Black and Brown Angelenos to be racially profiled," Barnes Batista said.
Speaking of catalytic converter thefts ...
Los Feliz: LAPD is hosting a community VIN etching event on Monday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Friendship Auditorium, 3201 Riverside Drive. A car or truck's unique Vehicle Identification Number is etched onto its catalytic converter to deter theft. The work takes only a few minutes.
Hit-and-run suspect arrested
Boyle Heights: Police in Banning have arrested a man in connection with the hit-and-run on Whittier Boulevard, resulting in a 13-year-old boy losing one of his legs. MSN
EAST L.A.
Vacant lots to become a community garden
A handful of empty lots near East Fourth and Eagle streets will be transformed into a community garden.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Solis recently to transfer the county-owned land to the non-profit Cultiva LA. The land will be turned over at no cost with the condition that the property be used in perpetuity as a community garden or for a use authorized by the county, according to a county staff report.
The lots are surrounded by homes and were purchased by the county development authority 30 years ago to build four homes for first-time buyers, according to the motion. However, the discovery of "geotechnical conditions" made the project financially unfeasible.
No plans were available, but the garden could include pergolas, sheds and parking. No permanent structures are envisioned, said the motion.
Cultiva LA has established community gardens in other parts of Los Angeles, including one in the Westlake area, and works with neighborhood residents to become urban farmers. Residents cultivate nutritious crops that they turn into healthy family meals, according to the Cultiva LA website. Part of the crops are sold to the non-profit so they can be sold at low cost at a neighborhood farmer’s market.
East L.A. is home to other community gardens, including the Belvedere Community Garden and the Eastmont Community Garden.
📈 Business News
Shopping for a gold and diamond studded skull ring?
Highland Park: Polly Wales has been described as a renegade jewelry designer known for edgy and unusual designs featuring precious stones mixed into molten gold. The British-born designer now lives in Highland Park and recently opened up a pop-up showroom, open by appointment only, at the corner of Figueroa Street and Avenue 50. If you got the cash, a one-of-a-kind 18k gold ring encrusted with diamonds is priced at $22,495.00
Theater names co-executive director
Highland Park: Bob Baker Marionette Theater announced the appointment of Mary Fagot as Co-Executive Director. Fagot, a long-time board member, cultural producer and creative executive, will work alongside Alex Evans to develop internal strategic plans and focus on development, fundraising and special events. Fagot, a Silver Lake resident for the past 15 years, has also been involved in community arts nonprofits Machine Project and OxyArts.
L.A. Conservancy president stepping down
Silver Lake: The president and CEO of the Los Angeles Conservancy said she will be retiring from her post after 31 years of helping preserve countless historic buildings. Silver Lake resident Linda Dishman said in a statement that she will be leaving in November, but the organization is well-positioned for a careful transition and that she will be leaving in November. In an Eastsider profile last year, Dishman said the organization has grown more than three-fold during her tenure, with the budget increasing to $3 million from less than $500,000. “The best part is when I talk to people and they [share a story about] a building that has meaning to them,” Dishman said.
Audubon Center director announces departure
Montecito Heights: Marcos Trinidad has stepped down as Director of the Audubon Center at Debs Park. "My job here at the Audubon Center at Debs Park is coming to an end," Trinidad posted on Instagram last month. "I'm filled with gratitude fall all the support and love I've received from my community." Trinidad, who grew up in Highland Park, took over as director of the wildlife and nature center in 2016. Trinidad did not explain why he was leaving. The Eastsider has contacted Audubon to find out who will serve as the new director.
🗒️ Notebook
Burning tow truck
Silver Lake: A tow truck burst into flames after colliding with a car in the 2500 block Glendale Boulevard on Monday afternoon near the Whole Foods shopping center, according to an Eastsider reader. Photos showed the tow truck engulfed in flame in the middle of the street. The collision happened at about 1 pm, but there were no reports of injuries, said L.A. Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. No information was available about what caused the crash.
Who dumped it?
Glassell Park: Jacob Ross is wondering who is responsible for dumping a large pile of trash on Eagle Rock Boulevard in front of the Target store. It's "exactly where Angel’s Tacos sets up every week," he said of the street vendor. Given the size of the pile, Ross assumes it was discarded by someone operating a large trash truck. "Sure hope they’re fired and fined."
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, Apr 13
Silver Lake: Dance all night to '90s R&B at Los Globos' Sweet One. Come with friends or come alone for a good time.
Silver Lake: Explore worldwide Passover food traditions at Breaking Bread at the Silverlake Independent Jewish Community Center.
Friday, Apr 14
Highland Park: Enjoy a night of music and celebrate Bob Baker's Marionette Theater's ¡FIESTA! with Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles! A love letter to Latin America, ¡FIESTA! is ongoing through June 25th.

