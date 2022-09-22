Hello There!
Welcome to the first day of fall. But don't bring out those heavy hoodies just yet -- a heat wave is expected to send temperatures into the low 90s in the next couple of days. So, slather that sunscreen when you visit the pumpkin patch.
Now, on to your Thursday batch of news and stories.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Lila Downs - Volver Tour
GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY-winning vocalist Lila Down returns to Los Angeles for a special night @ The Orpheum Theatre, November 10th! With "a stunning voice, a confident multicultural vision grounded in her Mixtec Indian roots" (LA Times), she is one of the most celebrated singers of her generation.
GRIFFITH PARK
The restored Griffith Park Clubhouse is not just for golfers
Golfers seeking a private club atmosphere at municipal prices have long loved Griffith Park's Wilson & Harding courses.
What non-golfers might not realize is that they, too, are welcome to enjoy the courses' sweeping mountainside vistas and food and drink at the stately Griffith Park Clubhouse.
On a hot August Thursday, I watched pastel-clad golfers, chatting in English or Spanish or Korean, slather sunscreen and load bags onto tech-y handcarts. They hustled past oaks and shaggy-barked eucalyptus toward the squawk of a loudspeaker calling tee times.
I arrived at the Spanish Revival Clubhouse, a beauty, constructed by the Works Progress Administration in 1937. Recently restored, it is again pristine, with re-bricked walkways and impossibly thick stucco walls. Mike Azarian of clubhouse operator AM Best Food, said the wood-beamed vaulted ceilings and fireplace are original, as are most of the wooden doors with brass hardware.
Diners enjoy a casual club vibe indoors or shaded patio seating. Drinks can be ordered to enjoy while golfing or exploring the grounds.
I got an Arnold Palmer and discovered a picturesque Spanish courtyard behind the pro shop. A stroll led me to a plaque celebrating 100 years of golf in Griffith Park -- “the oldest 18-hole municipal course West of the Rockies.”
Mike Ebert, author of “Griffith Park: A Centennial,” describes golf’s early days here as “rickety.” The earliest iteration was all dirt and sand – there was no grass. Golfers had to rake the “green.”
Still, Griffith Park golf has always been popular. Babe Ruth agreed to become a Yankee while golfing here in 1920, initiating the Curse of the Bambino, commemorated by a marker. Another Babe - Babe Didrikson – made history here in 1938 as the first woman to compete in a men’s golf event.
The Clubhouse offers breakfast, lunch and most country club favorites, though Fletch fans might be disappointed to find no steak sandwich. I had a turkey club while overlooking a hilly expanse of green dotted with pines and palms.
A bar patron called this place “a pocket of nature in the middle of the city.” I thought of him when, beneath the caw of a crow and that loudspeaker with its tee times, I could barely hear the hum of the freeway.
Griffith Park Clubhouse
- 5500 Griffith Park Drive
- (323) 661-7212
- Open Daily, 7am- Sunset (But call ahead to confirm daily times)
A Blessing of the Animals
All creatures great and small, feathered, furry or fishy, are invited to receive a blessing and a small gift as we give thanks for the joy and companionship they bring us. Our program — accessible to all pets and persons of all backgrounds and beliefs — begins at 5 p.m. and runs until all pets have been blessed.
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up for Eastside food and drink news:
Bill Addison of the Los Angeles Times reviewed Eagle Rock's Capri Club, calling it a "retro Italian crowd pleaser" that is the hottest bar in Los Angeles. He also said it joined his shortlist of favorite bars, which includes Echo Park's Thunderbolt and Genever in Historic Filipinotown.
Echo Park's Quarter Sheets also won praise ... from Bon Appétit, which put the pizza parlor on its nationwide list of 50 Best New Restaurants. They suggest you order a pie, slice of cake and a bottle of natural wine before enjoying Elysian Park nearby.
A former Figueroa Street auto repair shop next to the Highland Park fire station being transformed into a restaurant. We don't know who is behind the new restaurant or what they will serve. But a filing with the city seeks permission to serve a full line of alcohol at an unnamed restaurant with a patio in the former Tommy & Son Auto Repair at Figueroa and Avenue 60. Stay tuned for details -- or if you have details, send them our way.
Cafe Girasol in Boyle Heights is "a coffee shop born out of a Ska love story," writes LA TACO. The article chronicles the love story of owners and saxophone players Patricia Gaeta Hernandez and Jovan Loera and the community space cultivated by their coffee, vendors and musicians.
Los Feliz's Messhall is bringing back happy hour with a new menu of food offerings like blackened shrimp sliders, pork belly tacos and $2 oysters.
Salazar in Frogtown is also debuting a new collection of cocktails under their new bar director Leah Fitzgerald. The drinks are named after Los Angeles neighborhoods -- like the Silverlake Staircase, with mezcal, Campari, sweet vermouth, hibiscus and aloe. There are also some alcohol-optional beverages, like a watermelon agua fresca, horchata and a prickly pear slushie.
Highland Park's Pocha LA has become an interactive miniature exhibit at Pretend City Children's Museum, where kids can learn how restaurants work by plating food, serving "guests" and working together. LAist has the story.
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an editor to manage our coverage of Eastside schools and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details.
🗒️ Notebook
Coyote attacks
Echo Park: An L.A. Times report on the controversy surrounding urban coyotes includes numerous attacks in Elysian Park. Of the approximately 69 people bitten by coyotes in L.A. County in the past decade, about 20% were in Elysian Park. Coyotes bit twelve people just in 2015. More recent incidents include two children being attacked on separate occasions.
In one case, a child carrying a small dog was bitten in the leg. The child dropped the dog, which the coyote grabbed and took away.
Some experts suggest that coyotes keep returning to the city's second largest park because someone may have been feeding them.
Tiny home village pros & cons
Eagle Rock: Tiny-home villages for homeless residents are getting a mixed report card, according to Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez. On the plus side, these small cabins have gotten some people off the street. But the mere availability of shelter isn’t enough.
The City and County aren’t coming through with the necessary drug and mental health services to keep residents from losing these new homes or landing in jail, Lopez said.
Planetarium workers to unionize
Los Feliz: A dozen lecturers at the Griffith Observatory have agreed to unionize, according to Actors’ Equity Association. The lecturers who work in the planetarium have signed union authorization cards, and Actors' Equity wants the City to recognize it as the workers' union.
“These performers have entertained and informed hundreds of thousands of visitors, including nearly every single child educated in the Los Angeles Unified Public School system and surrounding school districts,” said Kate Shindle, the president of Actors’ Equity Association. “But it's been years since they got a raise.”
L.A. For All Day
Lincoln Heights: The city's LA For All anti-hate campaign will hold a celebration and resource fair tonight in Lincoln Park to mark the program's one-year anniversary. Several city landmarks, including the 6th Street Bridge and the L.A. Zoo, will be illuminated with a mosaic of colors for the occasion.
🗓️ The Weekend
See Sanctuary City, an unforgettable love story of two life-long friends from Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok. This edge-of-your-seat drama asks: how much do we owe one another? On stage at Pasadena Playhouse beginning September 14!
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Sept 24
Glassell Park: Head to the rec center for a Youth Wheelchair Tennis Clinic. Part of PlayLA’s Youth Adaptive Sports Program.
East LA: Shop and support local vendors at the EL Gran Festival of East L.A.
El Sereno: Take your kids to "I Read to See Me," a multicultural children's book fair with reading circles, panel discussions and giveaways at Cal State L.A.
Elysian Valley: Explore the studios, workshops and pop up galleries during the self-guided Frogtown Artwalk.
Sunday, Sept 25
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Celebrate Latino Heritage Month and the migration of birds and people at Pachanga de las Americas. There will be activity tables, bird walk, bird show, music performance, and stories.
