Our October heatwave will be replaced by cooler weather this weekend, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s and a chance of showers on Saturday.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
📷 Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: The morning sky over the Silver Lake Reservoir. Thanks to Pablo Prietto for the photo.
📣 News
Walkout
Los Feliz: A large number of students demanding extra security staged a walk-out at Marshall High Thursday afternoon, one day after two students were stabbed on campus following an argument. KTLA & LA Times
Fires extinguished
East Hollywood: Firefighters quickly extinguished an outdoor blaze Thursday night that spread into a vacant McDonald's at Sunset Boulevard and Western Avenue. No one was injured. LAFD
El Sereno: A fire scorched a quarter-acre of grass near the El Sereno Recreation Center on Thursday night before it was contained and extinguished. No injuries were reported or structures damaged. LAFD
Power outage
Echo Park: Hundreds of LADWP customers were without power for several hours Thursday afternoon, according to the agency. Some customers reported that electrical service had been restored by 5 pm.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Boyle Heights
Sixty affordable housing units have been proposed for the Metro-owned property at Mariachi Plaza. East LA Community Corp. seeks to build a larger and taller project than would normally be allowed under incentives to construct affordable housing near major transit hubs. The Lucha Reyes Apartments on Bailey Street are named after the pioneering Mexican singer whose statue stands in the plaza.
Eagle Rock
The Cultural Heritage Commission voted to review the historic nomination of a 103-year-old gas station on Colorado Boulevard. Preservationists say the Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station may be one of the city’s oldest surviving gas stations.
A historic landmark on Kipling Drive is up for sale at $1.15 million, Dirt reported. The two-bedroom bungalow, Los Angeles Historic Cultural Landmark #383, was designed and built by artist H. Arden Edwards in 1910 for his family.
Keller Williams realty has set up a branch on Colorado Boulevard. The new office, expected to open officially Nov. 1, will start with about 20 agents focusing on commercial and residential real estate in Northeast LA and surrounding communities.
East Los Angeles
Four small-lot homes will replace a single-family home at 925 Brannick Ave. It's the first project to be built under L.A. County's compact lot subdivision ordinance, Urbanize reported.
Lincoln Heights
Six stories of affordable housing are planned for the 200 block of Avenue 24 in a neighborhood where most other buildings don't top three stories. The 74-foot-high structure would include 48 units and subterranean parking.
Los Feliz
Dirt reported that actors Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have bought a Southern Colonial-style estate from singer-songwriter Neil Finn for $4.8 million. The house has also passed through the hands of “Simpsons” writer Tim Long and actress Katherine Heigl.
Academy Award-winning actress Marion Cotillard turned out to be the new owner of a five-bedroom villa that sold last year for $5.4 million, Dirt reported. The French actress first gained worldwide recognition playing singer Edith Piaf in the 2007 film “La Vie En Rose.”
Silver Lake
A century-old duplex would be demolished under plans filed for a four-story, 17-unit apartment at 1027-1029 Hyperion Avenue.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $21,000 off a Monterey Hills condo, an $80,000 cut on a Highland Park fixer and a $245,000 chop on a Silver Lake duplex.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
• 1923 Classic Eagle Rock Charmer
• Fantastic Vibes & Lovely Views From City Terrace
Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
📢 Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an assistant editor to work on Eastside schools stories and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details
🗒️ Notebook
Firefighter's wife loses cancer fight
Breast Cancer: Fire department engineer Danny Lopez, who works at the LAFD training center next to Dodger Stadium, lost his wife to cancer this month. Now, firefighters throughout the city are honoring the memory of Amanda Cruz Lopez throughout October - National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The LAFD’s Flickr page features fire crews holding banners for #Amanda to raise awareness for breast cancer screenings.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Oct 22
Atwater Village: Spend a purrfect evening at The High Low Bar for their annual Monster Meowsh. Dress up for a chance to win a lottery prize, enjoy live music and comedy, tarot reading, and more!
Echo Park: Head to the Edendale Library parking lot for pre-Halloween fun with the Varrio Vamps Car Club and the Chulita Vinyl Club. The Varrio Vamps, an all-female car club, will show their restored and customized classic cars, while Chulita Vinyl Club will present a DJ set.
Highland Park: Spook A Nanny will get you into a spooky mood with a collection of Halloween-themed video shorts of live-action, animated and puppet performances.
Silver Lake: Celebrate silent-movie comedians Laurel & Hardy at the Music Box Steps Day Family Festival. It's held near locations of one of their most memorable films, "The Music Box," which was shot at the 133-step stairway on Vendome street.
Silver Lake: Bring the kids to the Micheltorena Elementary Pumpkinfest, with a Haunted House, Black Light Party, Crafts, Bounce House, Costume Swap, Bake Sale and more.
Silver Lake: Get lost in the hay maze and have fun with carnival games and crafts at the Ivan-Hoedown, a fundraiser for Ivanhoe Elementary.
Sunday, Oct 23
Glassell Park: Laugh it up Friendship Buddies, an outdoor, stand-up comedy show at Verdugo Bar.
Highland Park: Can't sleep and want a bedtime story? Head to The Pop Hop for some spine-chilling tales told by five storytellers part of Spooky Storytelling Night.
