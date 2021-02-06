Hello!

Eastside Scene

Thanks to Veronica Hunt for the photo of a blooming red hot poker against a blue Silver Lake sky.

Saturday's Breaking News:

• A woman was killed and two others injured in a freeway crash near Dodger Stadium

• The LAPD was called in to conduct a death investigation in Cypress Park

• Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire in Los Feliz

Recession draws teens into the workforce

High school students are getting pulled more and more into the workforce, as the pandemic and economic slump puts a strain on their families, the LA Times reported. Among the students profiled by the Times are two from Wilson High in El Sereno - Isis Mejia-Duarte and Luis Leon. “I love my mom and don’t want to see her suffer,” said Isis, who helps her mom deliver Amazon packages in between studying and apply to colleges. “I’m happy to help in the little ways I can.” As for Luis, who got a job at McDonald's, “If I’m being honest,” he said, “sometimes I wish I could just relax and be a teen.”

Photos from a lost world - Gay Latino Bohemia in the '80s and '90s

A new book of photographs by Reynaldo Rivera includes scenes of gay Latino bohemian life in Echo Park and Silver Lake during the 1980s and 1990s, the LA Times said. “Reynaldo Rivera: Provisional Notes for a Disappeared City” includes 190 images from Rivera’s early career - chronicling apartment parties, post-punk bands, and Latino drag shows in Silver Lake bars. On one page, an old picture of Rita Gonzalez (now head of the contemporary art department at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art) in an Echo Park apartment. On another page, the Silverlake Lounge in its early days. It’s a world that has largely disappeared as these neighborhoods have become gentrified. “To find things about Latinos, you have to read other people’s footnotes,” Rivera said. “I wanted a book about us in L.A. where we are not the footnote.”

