The week ahead looks like it will start off on the relatively cool side (at least for August), but then heat up into the 90s by mid week.

This weekend was particularly violent on the Eastside, with a homicide, shootings and fatal crashes. Read on for details.

EASTSIDE SCENE

glendale hyperion bridge 600

The Glendale-Hyperion bridge crosses the LA River and 5 Freeway between Atwater Village and Silver Lake.  The span had a bit part in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”

NEWS

Boyle Heights Fires 

Fire and hazardous-materials crews responded to a fire that broke out at about 3:30 pm on Monday afternoon in the 1800 block of South Soto Street. A few hours earlier, firefighters extinguished a blaze in a commercial building in the 1600 block of East Fourth Street

Fatal East LA crash

One person died Sunday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash at Union Pacific Avenue and Atlantic BoulevardThe Eastsider

Deadly Los Feliz crash

A 20-year-old man died and two other people were hurt, one critically, in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night  on Vermont Avenue, north of Franklin AvenueThe Eastsider

East LA homicide 

A man who was shot Sunday afternoon on Whittier Boulevard was pronounced dead at a hospital. It's the seventh homicide in less than two months in East LA. The Eastsider

Cypress Park shooting

A man was left in critical condition Friday night after he was shot near a Home Depot. The Eastsider

REAL ESTATE MONDAY

Huntington Drive to be transformed | 'American Idol' company rents in Atwater | Boyle Heights housing plan revived

In this week's issue: A meeting will be held regarding an extensive transportation improvement project on Huntington Drive in El Sereno; the company that produces the "Price Is Right" and "American Idol" signed a lease for studio space in Atwater Village; and last week's highest priced home sale was a three-bedroom mid-century in Silver Lake that sold for $2.75 million.

Get the details in Real Estate Monday

CLASSIFIEDS

Journalists Wanted

The Eastsider is seeking freelance writers to cover local schools and neighborhood history. The ideal candidates should have experience in writing and reporting objective nonfiction pieces; be familiar with journalism ethics and practices; and live on the Eastside. Please send inquiries to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

CALENDAR

