I'm Robert Fulton, your Thursday Daily Digest editor. Today is Janis Joplin's birthday. She would have turned 80 today had she not died tragically in a Los Angeles hotel at the age of 27. Check out Janis performing at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.
📷 Eastside Scene
Debs Park: A walk through the park on a winter's day. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
👏Thank You Thursday
We have a brand new batch of contributors to thank this week: Yolanda S., David Vasandani and a reader who wishes to remain anonymous.
The financial support from our Reader Sponsors makes it possible for us to provide you the community news -- from breaking news to people profiles and community concerns to restaurant openings -- that you won't find anyplace else.
📢 News
José Huizar to plead guilty
Boyle Heights: The former L.A. City Councilman will plead guilty to federal racketeering conspiracy and tax evasion charges in connection with a City Hall bribery and money laundering scheme. Prosecutors said Huizar took more than $1.5 million in cash, gambling trips and escorts in exchange for his support of a planned downtown hotel project. The Boyle Heights resident who once represented Council District 14 faces up to 26 years in prison and will be ordered to pay $1.85 million in restitution. The Eastsider
Suicide in the park
Elysian Park: A man was found hanging from a tree in Elysian Park on Sunday, according to police and fire officials. The coroner’s office confirmed that a 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at 4:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Park Row Drive. His death is listed as suicide. The LAPD described the deceased as a Latino wearing a red shirt and blue pants. A photo posted on Instagram and forwarded to The Eastsider by a reader showed police had blocked off a spot near the junction of Park Row, Angels Point Road and Grand View Drive.
ECHO PARK
Delicious down-home Thai at Sticky Rice
If you want Thai street cooking like we’ve been eating since the days when signs read “Chinese-Thai” so they wouldn’t scare delicate palates away, head for one of the branches of Sticky Rice, which has been serving familiar Bangkok cooking since 2013.
Sticky Rice boasts three locations, each unique. The Grand Central Market Sticky is a stand, as is everything in the Market. The Highland Park Sticky is in a bar and nightclub with Thai food served from a window and eaten at outside tables. But the Sticky Rice in Echo Park is a proper restaurant, albeit deeply downhome. You order at a counter and eat at a handful of indoor tables or on a patio looking out on Sunset. The tables are plain and easily wiped clean. The chairs are hard. And the food is … delicious, served in joyously large portions.
For those of us who have been heading to East Hollywood for classic Thai cooking, this is an alternative destination for soulful tom yum soup, heavy with crimini mushrooms, mad with lemongrass and lime leaves. (The tom kha soup adds coconut and the mysterious galanga root.) Move up to the noodle soups, and tom yum includes pork three ways (ground, sliced and balls), peanuts and a hard-cooked egg -- a meal in a bowl.
Of course there’s papaya salad, a mishmash that’s become an obsession. The chicken satay is tender, with a peanut sauce that would make rocks taste good. There’s a snappy sweet chili sauce with the crispy shrimp rolls, with the veggie egg rolls, and with the deep-fried tofu. The roti with green curry is Indian – and what’s wrong with that? The pad Thai may well be the last taste I want before I shuffle off this mortal coil.
Oh, and for dessert, there’s crispy banana samosa with coconut sauce … and mango sticky rice – the only sticky rice dish on the menu. No matter. It’s Sticky Rice that’s stuck around for a decade now, becoming part of the landscape, a chunk of our street life. It’s where we go to feel the Thai soul of L.A.
Sticky Rice Rating: ⭐⭐ 1/2
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Beyond Sublime
- ⭐⭐⭐ Worth Every Penny
- ⭐⭐A Good Neighborhood Destination
- ⭐ Might As Well Stay At Hom
No reservations. Inexpensive.
Sticky Rice, Spirit House: 1801 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park, 323-284-8744, lunch Tues.-Sun, dinner every day.
The Goldfish: 5043 York Blvd., Highland Park, lunch and dinner, Tues.-Sun.;
Grand Central Market: 317 S. Broadway, Downtown, 213-200-1341, lunch and dinner every day.
EAGLE ROCK
A place for latte lovers and green thumbs
If all goes as planned, Creature's Plants & Coffee on Eagle Rock Boulevard will be the perfect place for anyone who ever visited a plant store and thought it might be a good place to relax and have a cup of coffee.
“The idea stems from wanting to create a community space which moves beyond the offerings of a utilitarian garden supply store,” said Hope Creature, who is currently in the process of constructing the shop. “Throughout my time working in plant shops and garden centers, I came to see how much customers wanted to linger and explore in this type of space - not just get in, buy what you came for, and get out.”
Having received her Certificate in Horticulture from UCLA, Creature has worked with plants in nurseries and retail settings for years before breaking ground on this store at the end of August.
“I am lucky enough to have the support of my dad,” Creature said, “who is a seasoned entrepreneur himself, and started his own company when he was around my age.”
The store will have separate managers for the coffee and plant sides of the business, all of it overseen by Creature. On the coffee side will be a rotation of seasonal pastries, snacks, and sweets.
“Creature's is about expanding the notion of what a plant nursery or coffee shop can be,” Creature said. “In marrying the two, I believe we have created a place for truly unique experiences to unfold.”
The store is slated to open this spring.
Creature's Plants & Coffee, 4958 N Eagle Rock Blvd.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Jan 20
Silver Lake: Check out the January Edition of Silver Lake Shorts. RSVP to see the latest work of local filmmakers.
Saturday, Jan 21
East LA: Sing Out Loud with LA Opera at the East Los Angeles Library. Learn about music history, opera, and musical theater with LA Opera Connects artists.
Eagle Rock: Check out the NELA Music Series at Center for the Arts Eagle Rock and listen to Eagle Rock Isolation Band, Joal Ryan, Burning Manilow, and more.
Highland Park: Create your own collage at The Pop Hop with the help of artist Jayes Caitlin. Caitlin's Works on Paper exhibition will be on display until the 28th.
El Sereno: Spend an evening at The Luckman and watch performances by award-winning artists Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn, and Sarah Jarosz.
Griffith Park: A family-fun event is waiting for members at The Autry. Catch the 2002 flick Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron and enjoy games on the plaza and food prior to the screening. Membership levels start at just $85.
Sunday, Jan 22
Lincoln Heights: Bring your friends to Sunday Sounds and listen to underground music from artists at That Good Sh*t and Green Tea Studios.
