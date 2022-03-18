It's Friday, Finally!

Our nearly rainless winter comes ends this weekend as spring begins on Sunday with blue skies and highs in the mid-70s, good weather for the L.A. Marathon.

Debs Park: Downtown L.A. as viewed through the mustard grass. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

NEWS

El Sereno: A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday night after being shot multiple times. The Eastsider

Cleaning up the environment with community composting

By Cheryl Leutjen

"Hi, I'm Gina." A petite, smiling woman leaning on a pitchfork greeted me at the Milagro Allegro community garden in Highland Park. She handed me the pitchfork and directed me where to move a pile of finished compost.

As I sank the pitchfork into earthy brown shreds, Gina Vollono, the Operations Manager for LA Compost, explained the purpose of three wooden bins. Food scraps first go into the bin on the left, then moved to the middle for "cooking" before moving to the right for final processing. Heaving the fully cooked compost into a wheelbarrow made for a good workout. I was glad we took turns.

LA Compost was founded in 2013 by Michael Martinez. He grew up near the now-closed La Puente landfill, once the country’s largest. Martinez saw what it means to throw trash “away” as dump trucks emptied their hauls in his community.

Eastside Composting

LA Compost now manages 41 community composting sites and drop-off locations, including spots in Atwater Village, Elysian Valley, and Highland Park. Ten new sites are opening, focusing on farmers’ markets.

As Vollono and I worked, a neighbor stopped by to chat. Another neighbor dropped off a bag of eggshells and fruit peels. She and Vollono talked about how best to prep the scraps for composting.

Why compost?

Landfills receive more food waste than any other material. All that rotting food in landfills emits methane, a greenhouse gas 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.

The City of L.A. is rolling out curbside pickup of organic waste, reaching most homes and businesses by summer.

Vollono said that curbside pickup won’t impact their work. That’s because LA Compost’s mission is about education and community building as well as converting organic waste to compost. Community composting brings people together, as I witnessed at Milagro Allegro.

After my two-hour shift, the smell of nutrient-rich compost followed me home—along with a newfound appreciation for the fertile soil that feeds us all.

What to Know Before you Go:

• Sign up for a "Community Hub" or "Compost Co-Op" if you want to move and/or water the composting materials. Wear old work clothes and closed-toe shoes. You may also want gloves.

• Want to join a community compost co-op? Check out the options here. Many locations are fully subscribed, but new slots will be opening later this spring.

• Want to learn more about compost? Check out the free “Soil Sessions” hosted by LA Compost at the Audubon Center at Debs Park.

Adobe Punk: A theatrical zine with music opens this weekend at Plaza de la Raza in Los Angeles

Set in the early 1980s in working-class Bell Gardens, three young punk musicians from disparate cultures squat in a vacant house. As the trio builds its punk songbook, and a life-size zine, they define their artistic identity and find their place in the musical and historic landscape of L.A.

Go here for show and ticket information:

"Adobe Punk" - WORLD PREMIERE Tickets, Los Angeles | Eventbrite

Hermon home sale record-breaker

The highest price paid for an Eastside home during the past week was $3.12 million for a Ranch-style home on a large lot, according to Redfin. The home includes three bedrooms, room for a pool -- and two beehives.

This home went for $1 million over the original asking price and also appears to be the highest-price home sale in Hermon by a wide margin, according to Redfin stats.

Read More

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured price cuts includes $10,000 off a Historic Filipinotown bungalow; a $50,000 discount on an El Sereno Traditional; and a $51,000 slice on Lincoln Heights 3-bedroom.

Read More

Weekend House Hunter

This weekend's featured open houses:

Picture Perfect Spanish Adobe in Atwater Village

Bungalow with Dream Views in Highland Park

Sun Filled Highland Park Bungalow

Hilltop Highland Park bungalow with vintage charm

Go here for these and other open house listings

L.A. Marathon is headed our way

This Sunday morning, March 20, thousands of LA Marathon runners will pour out of Dodger Stadium gates and cut through Echo Park, Silver Lake and Los Feliz on the way to the finish line in Century City.

The race begins at 6:30 am for Wheelchair/AWD, 6:45 am for the Elite Women, 6:55 am for the Elite Men and Full Field, and 8:15 am for the Charity Challenge.

Watch out for Parking Enforcement & Detours

Miles of streets will be closed as part of the course starting at 4 am and reopening between 9 am and 11:30 am. In addition, sections of some streets that are off the main course will also be closed as will some freeway exits.

Finally, here are a few good spots to watch the runners:

Clinton Stairway above Echo Park Lake

Coronado Terrace above Sunset Boulevard

Bellevue and Edgeware Road in Angeleno Heights

NOTEBOOK

Silver Lake: Neighbors of Hi-Tech Automotive on Fountain Avenue have been complaining for at least 20 years that the repair shop has monopolized a large percentage of street parking, with a notable number of Porches, Ferraris and other luxury cars. After decades of complaints, the city is finally taking action. NBC Los Angeles

East Hollywood: Three Virgil Village residents are starting a Substack newsletter called "Making a Neighborhood" and charging $5 a month for original coverage. L.A. Times

CLASSIFIEDS

CALENDAR

Sat, March 19: Silverlake Trash Club Pickup

Sat, March 19: Stories, Poems & Songs: Listening in Place

Sat, March 19: “Holy Frit” Screening and Q&A with Filmmakers

Sat & Sun, March 19 & 20: Apartment Living

Sat & Sun, March 19 & 20: Adobe Punk

Sunday, March 20: Friendship Buddies Comedy

• Go here for event details

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

