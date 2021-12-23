Hello!
Our attention is divided these days between preparing for Christmas and avoiding omicron. Keep those masks on and get your boosters to safely celebrate the season.
Now, let's get you caught up with the latest news on this Thursday.
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
THANK YOU THURSDAY
Our holidays are extra bright after receiving recent contributions from readers like Barry I., Diane Kerr, John K., Jeronimo Rivera, Freda S. and Bruce Wilson. Financial support from our Reader Sponsors has become more critical as we compete with giants like Facebook and Google for advertising revenue.
Please consider making a one-time or monthly contribution to help us keep you informed and connected to your community.
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
EASTSIDE SCENE
Echo Park: Strands of lights hang across Logan Street next to the Jensen's Recreation Center.
Good Taste
Your rundown of Eastside dining and drinking news
The holidays are in flux
Strange times. People are making restaurant reservations for holiday celebrations and also booking booster shots and COVID tests.
While Eastside restaurants and bars are once again hosting Christmas Eve dinners and New Year's Eve parties, the fast-spreading omicron variant might change things overnight. It's best to double-check with the places below for any last-minute closures and cancellations.
In Echo Park, Lady Byrd Cafe has transformed its outdoor patio into a winter wonderland adorned with twinkling lights and frosted trees. The decorations will stay up until mid-January. Yelp Los Angeles recently made a video tour of the experience.
On Christmas Eve, Highland Park’s Cafe Birdie and Echo Park’s Taix French Restaurant are offering special Christmas Eve menus. And if you’re looking for something to eat on Christmas Day, Historic Filipinotown’s Woon will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you’re looking to ring in the new year, The Airliner in Lincoln Heights will host its first New Year’s Eve celebration — with live music and swing dancing lessons. The Black Cat in Silver Lake is also hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration with dinner and dancing into 2022.
And if one countdown isn’t enough ... Alcove Cafe’s Big Bar in Los Feliz will celebrate the new year in ten different time zones throughout the evening on their patio.
In Other Dining and Drinking News: A favorite food truck spot on Whittier Boulevard has been turned into a No Parking Zone. Outbreaks and omicron concerns have promoted temporary restaurant and bar closures. And a new coffee house is brewing in Echo Park.
Eastside homes with hearths
What could be more cozy during the holidays than enjoying a glass wine or a cup of hot chocolate near a fireplace?
Here are three homes in El Sereno, Monterey Hills & Mount Washington with fireplaces that you can enjoy during future holidays.
NOTEBOOK
Anti-camping update
On Wednesday we published a list of the locations where Councilman Gil Cedillo wants to prohibit camping and homeless encampments in Council District 1. But we omitted several locations. Here's the complete list:
- Albion Riverside Park -- Lincoln Heights
- Artesian between Ave 33 and Humboldt - Lincoln Heights
- Ave 21 between N. Pasadena and Barranca, by the freeway - Lincoln Heights
- Ave 18 between N. Pasadena, by an active railway - Lincoln Heights
- Ave 21 between Humboldt and an active railway - Lincoln Heights
- Cypress Park Recreation Center
- Debs Park -- Hermon/Montecito Heights
- Downey Park Pool -- Lincoln Heights
- Elysian Park -- Echo Park/Solano Canyon
- Greayor's Oak Mini Park -- Mount Washington
- Lincoln Heights Recreation Center
- Marmion Way between Ave 57 and Ave 58 - Highland Park
- Rio De Los Angeles Park -- Cypress Park
- Sycamore Grove Park -- Highland Park
- Veterans Square at York Blvd and N. Figueroa St. -- Highland Park
And here's a link to the story.
