📷 Eastside Scene
El Sereno: A quiet moment in the El Sereno Middle School library. Thanks to Martha Benedict for the photo.
📢 News
Man found dead in burning car
Los Feliz: A man was found dead this afternoon inside one of three parked cars that caught fire, also damaging an adjacent two-story residence in the 2000 block of North Edgemont Street. As crews were fully extinguishing the flames, the remains of a man were found inside one of the vehicles, Humphrey said. It was unclear if the man died in the fire or by some other means. The Eastsider
Dodgers caught in culture wars
Dodgers: Following criticism from various Catholic groups and even a U.S. senator, the Dodgers Wednesday withdrew an invitation the team had extended to The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence -- described on its website as an "order of queer and trans nuns" -- to participate in the team's annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night. The Eastsider
ATWATER VILLAGE
Potted closes after more than 18 years
It’s not that people haven’t been buying pots, plants, and other gardening items from Potted on Los Feliz Boulevard. In fact, after the store announced its liquidation sale last week, the shelves were empty by the following Monday, said co-owner Annette Gutierrez.
But Gutierrez and her business partner Mary Gray plan on closing Potted by the end of June after 18-and-a-half years because … well, 18-and-a-half years is a while. And it’s not as if the economy has been a smooth ride recently, either.
“It’s a hard business to do, and we’re getting too old,” Gutierrez said.
The idea for the store began in 2004 when Gutierrez and Gray found an old, rundown pottery store at that location. Back then, the two women were both in the film business - Gutierrez as a screenwriter, Gray as a set decorator. But they were looking for some way to be their own bosses. On Jan. 1, 2005, they got the keys to the storefront, and Potted began.
They had a good run of nearly two decades - with customers that included film studios renting out props. But now Gutierrez and her husband have property in Costa Rica near Playa Grande, and are setting up an Airbnb bungalow.
Gray, in the meantime, is going to travel and figure out her next business, Gutierrez said.
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Area restaurants offer discounts to striking WGA writers
Unlike the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, striking WGA writers can get a deal with a few restaurants on the Eastside.
- Village Bakery (Atwater Village) - 10% off all in-cafe purchases
- Jeff's Table (Highland Park) - 10% off any order
- The Kitchen (Silver Lake) - 15% off food and drink
- The Lyric Hyperion Theater and Cafe (Silver Lake) - 20% off cage orders
- All Day Baby (Silver Lake) - 50% off the first daquiri
- The Edendale (Silver Lake) - 20% off any specialty cocktail
- Lingua Franca (Elysian Valley) - happy hour menu all night on Mondays
- Tilda Wine Bar (Echo Park) - $8 wines and $5 Pilsner
- Messhall (Los Feliz) - 10% off any order
- Spitz (Los Feliz) - 10% off to all members and 20% off to support staff affected by the strike
- Wife and the Somm (Glassell Park) - special price menus on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for WGA, DGA, IATSE, SAG/AFTRA members
More deals can be found from Variety, and Twitter user Deanna Shumaker is compiling a list of deals in a spreadsheet.
On the horizon
Atwater Village: Chick-fil-A is moving ahead with plans to build a new fast-food restaurant on the site of what is now a Mimi's Cafe in the Costco shopping center. The new restaurant will have 92 seats and patio seating-- but no drive-thru, according Planning Department documents. A public hearing was held on the project earlier this week. No word yet as to when the restaurant would open if it receives the necessary approvals.
Echo Park: We told you earlier about the latest Japanese restaurant planning to open in the neighborhood. Now Eater LA has more info on Izakaya Dongame. It will be the first U.S. location of the Osaka restaurant, which serves small plates, meals and beer and wine. No opening is set, but they are hiring.
A bunch of brunches
Los Feliz: Weekend brunch began this month at Mirate, with breakfast burritos, chilaquiles, pan de elote and more.
Silver Lake: Bar Moruno also started Saturday brunch, with shakshuka skillets and a special “bull shot” cocktail with bone broth.
Elysian Valley: Lingua Franca started brunch services this week, with steak and eggs, pancakes, and more available on Saturdays and Sundays.
More happenings
Virgil Village: Melody Wine Bar is hosting a wine festival on Sunday, May 21, to celebrate independent and "nothing added" wines. Tickets start at $10 to sample wines from various winemakers and food from Echo Park's Little Fish and Metztil Taqueria.
Topping off
Los Feliz: Fred62 will reopen on Sunday, May 20. The restaurant has been temporarily closed since May 5 for routine maintenance of the interiors.
Glassell Park: Lemon Poppy Kitchen has remodeled its space and menu for full-service dining and happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Silver Lake: LAist rounded up some of the best cheap eats in Silver Lake with a side of reflections on the ways the neighborhood has changed. The spots include Bodega Park, Needle, Simón, La Sorted's Pizza and Burgers Never Say Die.
📒 Notebook
A Runner's Circle closed
Atwater Village: Sad news for the running community. A Runner's Circle, the popular running store on Los Feliz Boulevard, has apparently closed its doors and the phone number is disconnected. The store was not only a retail destination but also hosted a running club and various events. A Runners Circle was located down the block from the also soon-to-be-shuttered Potted. We are seeking more information from the owner.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, May 19
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend the evening at the park for a Family Movie Night. Bring your walking shoes for a nature walk before and some blankets to watch Ice Age: The Meltdown and eat free popcorn.
Saturday, May 20
Elysian Heights: Enjoy a Concert Under the Stars and save arts in public education. Eat, drink, dance to live music, and get a Tarot+Spiritual reading.
Silver Lake: Bring the family for an afternoon of live music, food, games and crafts at Neighborhood Nursery School's 71st Annual Spring Fair.
Sunday, May 21
Eagle Rock: Start an experimental art workshop with artist Kaye Freeman. Drawing Out of the Box will take place every Sunday at the Center for the Arts Eagle Rock until June 11th.
El Sereno: Model railroad fans won't want to miss the Pasadena Model Railroad Open House featuring an HO scale-model railroad set amid a 5,000-square-foot miniature landscape.
Northeast LA: Explore Heritage Square, the L.A. Police Museum and the Lummis Home during the Museums of the Arroyo Day. Admission is free.
