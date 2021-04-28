Hello!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Spring 2021 Fundraiser

Things are looking up for our communities, with vaccines bringing a true sense of hope after a long, difficult year. During that year, The Eastsider kept you informed about the pandemic, the toll it took on our neighborhoods and the ways in which residents and businesses quickly adapted.

Now, as we turn to the more uplifting stories of recovery and reopening, The Eastsider is asking for your support once again. Although our advertising revenue has come back somewhat, your financial contribution remains more important than ever.

As part of our Spring 2021 Fundraiser, you can make a one-time contribution or sign up to become a monthly reader sponsor whose support we can rely on for the long term. We will work to stretch those dollars as far as possible as we keep giving you the news and information that allows you to stay connected to your community.

Dedicated readers like you can make the difference. Our readers were generous when we held our first major fundraiser at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Together, we can emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

The Latest

It's back to the ballpark for Dodger fans

Dodger fan Sandy Driscoll of Silver Lake writes about her first visit to Dodger Stadium since it reopened to public. There were some new pandemic rules to get used to, and the Dodger Dogs were disappointing. But, overall, this Dodger fan was happy to be back. "It was great to be out with friends to a game and the stadium is as beautiful as ever!"

A "Safe Sleep Village" opens in Rampart Village

It looks like many of the homeless encampments that dot the city, with people living in a large cluster of tents. But this fenced-in encampment -- called a Safe Sleep Village -- was created by the city, and the residents have access to meals, showers, bathrooms, and counseling services, reports The Eastsider. It's the city's latest attempt to deal with the homeless crises.

City News

• LA could be on the verge of moving into the Orange Tier and more re openings

Notebook

Performance: Staging an opera outdoors on a cold and windy afternoon next to a freeway is certainly not ideal. But the production of Leonard Bernstein’s “Trouble in Tahiti” at Heritage Square in Montecito Heights won praise from LA Times reviewer Mark Swed.

Teen Entrepreneurs: Teen Post, a new Boyle Heights shop on Cesar Chavez Avenue, features merchandise created by Eastside youths as part of a Boys & Girls club entrepreneurship program. Details in Boyle Heights Beat.

Fire: The LA Fire Department snuffed out a small blaze that broke out shortly after 1 pm on Tuesday in or near a homeless encampment next to the southbound 110 Freeway, just north of Sunset Boulevard, in Victor Heights. Thanks to the reader who provided the tip and photo.

Calendar

• April 28: Grand Park's Rec Center

• April 29: Intro to Acrylic with Riley Storm

• April 29: Grand Park’s Our L.A. Voices: A Pop-up Arts+Culture Fest

