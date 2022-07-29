It's Friday, Finally!
The final weekend of July looks rather nice, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Echo Park: If you drove to the Echo Park drive-thru Starbucks earlier this week craving a venti oat milk latte and a kale bite, you were out of luck. Shortages at this and other Starbucks left many toppings, flavorings and snacks out of stock, according to signs taped to the drive-thru menu. How can we go on without caramel drizzle?
East LA: Authorities this afternoon sealed off streets after sheriff's deputies came under fire as they responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near Fisher Street and North Marianna Avenue, officials said. Deputies returned fire at the suspect, but could not confirm if the man was hit after he fled the scene. The Eastsider
BOYLE HEIGHTS
Does L.A. deserve good things?
That's what L.A. Councilman Kevin de León asked in the wake of street takeovers, stunts, tagging and other illegal activity on the recently opened Sixth Street Bridge, which cost more than half a billion dollars to build.
"There is a reasonable question that has been broached for the past few weeks:`Do we in Los Angeles, do we deserve good things?"' de León said during a City Council committee meeting this week. "And the answer is unequivocally yes. We do deserve good things. Especially in light of a global pandemic, we especially deserve very good things."
De León posed his question as the Public Works Committee voted in favor of spending more than $700,000 over the next year to remove graffiti and provide other maintenance on the new span linking Boyle Heights and the Downtown Arts District. De León, who represents both communities, introduced the motion several weeks before the bridge opened.
Crews have already cleaned up an average of 1,244 square feet of graffiti a day since the bridge opened on July 10, according to information provided at the meeting.
Council members agreed that the funding would only provide a short- term solution to the issues plaguing the bridge. The committee also directed staff to report back on potential security measures.
Here's the latest Eastside real estate news.
Echo Park
Investment firm Manhattan West Real Estate is joining Beverly Hills-based Local Development to build two residential projects along Alvarado Street. Local Development filed paperwork earlier this month for a five-story, 47-unit building at Alvarado and Santa Ynez Street. Last April, the company filed paperwork for a five-story, 55-unit building just a block away at Alvarado and Kent Street. Pending approvals, construction on both projects is expected to begin in late 2023 and be completed about two years later.
A proposal to build more than 100 residences on Sunset Boulevard is coming up for an Aug. 3 public hearing. Plans for the project, revealed in 2017, call for a five-story building with 136 residential units on the site of a parking lot and the former A Grocery Warehouse.
Los Feliz
The founder of de Maroc, which trades in vintage and antique Moroccan rugs, is offering her 1920s home in the hills for nearly $8 million Dirt reported. Emmy Ellison listed her Spanish Colonial on Nottingham Avenue for $7,995,000 - a 65% jump over its 2016 sale price of $4,850,000.
Rampart Village
A two-unit residence at 136-138 S. Commonwealth Ave. would be converted into a four-unit apartment building under plans filed with the City.
Silver Lake
Architectural Digest visits a dilapidated shed in Virgil Village that was converted into a colorful an accessory dwelling unit.
