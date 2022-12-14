Hello!
Thanks to the Echo Park Improvement Assn. for contributing $500 to our Fall Fundraiser.
📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park: The Gold Line tracks turn gold near Avenue 56. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
Advice for City Hall newcomers
Two people with little or no experience inside city government now represent the Eastside on the L.A. City Council - one of the most powerful urban bodies in America.
Hugo Soto-Martinez spent most of his career as a union organizer before defeating incumbent Mitch O’Farrell in the 13th District Council race. Eunisses Hernandez orbited the political sphere as a police and prison reform activist before beating District 1 Councilmember Gil Cedillo in the June primary.
So how will things turn out for them? And for the rest of us?
Novice Bumps
“There are going to be kind of novice bumps,” said Jaime Regalado, a political science professor emeritus at Cal State L.A. “Coming in, there are always bumps for the newcomers on the council. Any city council.”
Regalado notes that Silver Lake’s Nithya Raman, also a progressive with little City Hall experience, had a rough start when she was elected to the council two years ago from the 4th District.
“Don’t do what Nithya did,” is political consultant Rick Taylor’s advice to Hernandez and Soto-Martinez at the start of their terms.
“Whatever she did didn’t work the first couple of years,” Taylor said. “Has she gotten her feet a little more planted? I think so, truthfully. But clearly, she stumbled and fumbled and went through different staff members at a high level, couldn’t find her footing.”
Make Friends & Hire Smart
Nothing happens on a 15-member council without a majority vote. So for Soto-Martinez and Hernandez, the first step may be to build relationships with other council members, Taylor suggested. Find some common ground even with the members with whom you disagree.
Hiring experienced staff is also key. “Not everybody has to be insiders from City Hall,” Taylor said. “But I think it would be smart for them to hire a few people that know how that building works.”
In that regard, Hernandez has hired Ivette Serna, who was not only one of Raman’s staff members, but also once worked for Cedillo. Soto-Martinez tapped Patricia Castellanos, a former deputy for County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, to head his staff.
Progressive Threesome
Hernandez and Soto-Martinez do have an important advantage starting out, an advantage that Raman lacked, Regalado pointed out: A natural progressive coalition.
“They’ve got an automatic threesome there on most of the key issues that these young progressive Turks are going to try to be pushing,” Regalado said.
Restaurant controversy
Echo Park: An Instagram post has ignited a reaction against El Compadre after a same-sex couple at the Mexican restaurant claim they were told, “We don’t allow your behavior here.”
Actor and comedian Drew Droege posted Tuesday that he and his date were finishing drinks and kissing at their table at the Sunset Boulevard restaurant when they said a manager told them that "this is a family restaurant" and "we don't allow your behavior here."
In response, El Compadre in an Instagram post that has since been removed said it was looking into the allegation.
“We stand with the LGBTQ community and hold no space for ignorance, hate or unjust treatment of our beloved guests…,” the company stated. “Please give us time to seek out what happened, gather more information, and take appropriate action.”
Calls to the Echo Park El Compadre were met with a busy signal.
🗒️ Notebook
Eyes on street racers
Angeleno Heights: Residents have installed cameras on their homes to record street races and takeovers, CBS LA reported. It’s been a problem for nearly two decades, ever since the popular "Fast and Furious" franchise started featuring the neighborhood back in 2001. One resident told CBS that there can be four to 10 incidents a day, especially at night. CBS said neighbors want narrower streets and an expansion of Marion Park
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, Dec 15
East Los Angeles: Celebrate the end of 2022 with Inclusive Action for the City and enjoy some food and music with the community.
Highland Park: Head to The Pop Hop for a solo exhibition of Luz's work that will feature large-scale reality-crushing paintings and ideas. The exhibit will take place for four days, December 15 - 18.
Highland Park: Wear a festive outfit, get out that mistletoe hat cuz and head to Homo Happy Hour Holiday Mixer.
Friday, Dec 16
Highland Park: Moms who need a place to vent, share and empathize with other moms can check out MOM WORLD: By Way of Spaces Therapy. The event is free by reservation is required.
Silver Lake: Enjoy a complimentary hot cocoa or order boozy beverages provided by the iconic Black Cat during a free screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation in the parking lot behind the new Shake Shack.
