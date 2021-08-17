Hello, There!

EASTSIDE SCENE

After School Smiles: The first day of school at Mount Washington Elementary apparently went very well judging by the happy faces of brothers Joaquin and Sebastian Villamontes.

NEWS

Mask Up, Dodger fans

Everyone attending outdoor "mega-events" -- such as baseball games at Dodger Stadium -- will have to wear a face covering regardless of vaccination status under a new COVID-19 health order taking effect later this week. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

A five-year wait for donuts

Downtown Hermon is getting a little sweeter these days now that Monterey Donuts is back in town.

Business was brisk last Thursday, the first official day the neighborhood donut store re-opened for customers. Display cases were empty earlier than expected and many customers left donut-less but were determined to return for a sugary fix.

Waiting one more day for their favorite donuts didn't seem like asking too much of these folks. They had already waited five years for the shop to reopen after a fire forced it to close.

“We have been waiting patiently for so long,” says Christy from El Sereno.

Read more in The Eastsider

Real Estate Reductions

This week's Real Estate Reductions include a $20k slice on an Atwater Village townhouse; a $49k cut on a Mount Washington Traditional; and a $101k chop on Los Feliz Mediterranean.

GOOD TO KNOW

Does your school need a crossing guard?

The City of LA's Department of Transportation is accepting crossing guard requests starting today, August 17. Two things to keep in mind:

• The request needs to be submitted by a school administrator.

• There are many more requests than positions available. So the department will rank requests based on need and available staffing.

Pass along this link to your school staff and see if your school is eligible.

NOTEBOOK

Recall

With a month to go before the election, Gov. Gavin Newsom and local Latino leaders gathered at Hecho en Mexico restaurant in El Sereno this weekend as he campaigned against the recall to oust him from office. “I cannot impress upon you the consequential nature of this recall,” he said. LA Times

Tree Swap

The new Tiny Home Village rising next to Arroyo Seco Park in Highland Park is going to mean the removal of eight existing trees, including California Sycamores and a Southern California Black Walnut. To make up for the loss of these mature trees, the city is proposing to plant 60 smaller trees in the park and along Avenue 60. The new trees include jacaranda; Coast Live Oak; Desert Museum Palo Verde and other varieties. The Recreation and Parks Commission is scheduled to vote on this substitution on Thursday.

CLASSIFIEDS

Journalists Wanted

The Eastsider is seeking freelance writers to cover local schools and neighborhood history. The ideal candidates should have experience in writing and reporting objective nonfiction pieces; be familiar with journalism ethics and practices; and live on the Eastside. Please send inquiries to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

CALENDAR

Aug 19: Can California Help America Reduce Gun Violence?

Go here for event details

