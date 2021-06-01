Hello!

• El Sereno Homicide: A Latino man in his 30s was found shot to death early Sunday morning along Endicott Street, police confirmed today. A tipster said the victim was found in a parked car.

• Boyle Heights Homicide: The fatal shooting of a man near Olympic Boulevard and Grande Vista Avenue on Saturday is the 8th murder this year in Boyle Heights.

• Highland Park Fires: A 95-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were injured Saturday morning in a fire that burned one unit of a single-story triplex in the 5900 block of Meridian Street. on Two days later and a few blocks away, fire damaged a single-story, vacant and boarded-up home on York Boulevard.

1,500 more students will soon be calling Cal State LA home

The university is poised to more than double the number of students living on the El Sereno campus when it completes a dorm complex with room for 1,500 students. The $202 million complex that looms over the 710 Freeway is long overdue, according to some students who have lived on campus. “New dorms. New atmosphere,” said Valerie Ruiz, “With new dorms, students will want to live that on-campus life.” But those who want that on-campus life will have to pay nearly $4,900 a semester to live in the new dorms -- and that does not include meals. Details in The Eastsider

Out With the Red, in With the Orange

Were you one of those who were irked when 76 gas stations replaced their orange globe signs with red ones? Well, you will be happy to know that the red ball (pictured above) has been removed from the Atwater Village station and replaced with a classic orange 76 ball after a recent makeover. The 76 orange globe was created by ad agency employee Ray Pedersen, who had been tasked to come up with signage for a ride sponsored by the gas station chain at the 1962 Seattle World's Fair. Pedersen wanted something that attracted attention as people waited in line, according to a 2007 Seattle Times story. Will anyone feel nostalgic over that red ball? Thanks to Richard Dean for the photo.

How low will they go?

This week's Real Estate Reductions features a $34,000 slice on a Montecito Heights Mediterranean; a $40,000 reduction on a Highland Park townhouse and a $100,000 chop on Echo Park 2-bedroom.

Notebook

• A Memorial Day ceremony in Boyle Heights was attended by the family of Jacob Cruz, the Boyle Heights man who was killed in battle during World War II but whose remains were not located for several decades. His body was returned to Los Angeles earlier this year for a proper burial.

