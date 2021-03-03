Hello!

Silver Lake: Thanks to Debbie Spinelli for sharing her photo of a flowering cymbidium orchid brightening up a Silver Lake yard.

Eagle Rock was buzzing about a bear last night

A photo of a bear walking along Hill Drive caused quite a stir on social media. Animal control officers advised residents to leave the bear alone after it climbed up a tree to avoid all the attention, The Eastsider reported. "The bear was not threatening harm or injury and onlookers were advised to vacate the area so the bear could come down and return to the hills," said LA Animal Services.

Police say a deadly shooting in Cypress Park might be gang-related

The shooting on Saturday night in 2600 block of Roseview Avenue left one man dead and two others wounded, The Eastsider reported. Two days later, on Monday, one man was fatally shot in Cypress Park.

Atwater Village gained a new historic landmark

The City Council today voted to declare a Spanish Colonial Revival-style building in the North Atwater Village a historic landmark, reports The Eastsider. The building on West San Fernando Road once served as a regional office for the McKee General Contractor Co., which was involved in building a wide variety of LA landmarks, from Union Station to the Theme Building at LAX. And even the federal prison on Terminal Island

A rehab is in the works for Silver Lake's historic Tokio Florist property

We don't know what they have in mind but representatives of architectural firms from Echo Park and New York are expected to discuss the potential restoration of the Tokio Florist property, a historic landmark next to the Silver Lake Trader Joe's, reports The Eastsider. The site has been described as a rare surviving example of the era when Japanese-Americans dominated the wholesale flower industry.

There's a chance LA restaurants could get the OK to resume indoor dining by the end of the month

Of course that depends on whether the transmission of COVID-19 continues to drop along with other indicators, reports The Eastsider. Movie houses, museums and gyms could also open indoor areas to the public, but on a limited basis.

LAPD Chief spends a night at LA County-USC Medical Center

Chief Michel Moore took himself to the Boyle Heights hospital on Monday night after not feeling well, The Eastsider reported. He was released Tuesday, but the LAPD did not say why the 60-year-old Moore needed to be hospitalized.

A giraffe named Hasina has died

The 12-year-old Masai giraffe named died Monday night hours after the breech birth of her stillborn calf at the LA Zoo in Griffith Park, reports The Eastsider. "Hasina has always been a favorite among staff and guests, and she will be greatly missed," said zoo official.

• A fundraiser has been created to buy library books in memory of Henry Monge, the Luther Burbank Middle School teacher who died suddenly last week.

• The owner of Verdugo Bar in Glassell Park is in the process of opening a small market and take-out restaurant on Verdugo Road, not to far from his bar, says What Now. Ryan Sweeney didn't provide many details about the new place, but is seeking city permission to sell a full-line of alcoholic beverages.

Espacio 1839, a Boyle Heights clothing, book and gift shop on First Street, plans to reopen on March 6.

