Hello!
Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Please read on for your mid-week dose of Eastside news and info.
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.
We Can't Do It Without You
Many thanks to Lydia Hernandez and Andy Wong for their recent financial contributions to The Eastsider & Daily Digest.
Lydia and Andy join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors whose contributions support local news and help keep The Eastsider in business. Show The Eastsider a little love in time for Valentine's Day by making a one-time or monthly contribution. Go here to contribute.
Eastside Scene
Does this Highland Park pay phone actually work? Thanks to Katrina Alexy for sharing the photo.
You can share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or sending them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
The Latest
Stories from TheEastsiderLA.com
Wednesday's Breaking News:
• Vaccine shortage forces temporary closure of Dodger Stadium site
• COVID-19 vaccinations in L.A. to expand to essential workers in 2 or 3 weeks
• The L.A. Zoo to reopen next week
• Driver sought in East Hollywood hit-and-run
Coyotes are out-and-about year around
While coyotes might be more visible, and aggressive, during the early summer, they roam across our parks, streets and backyards all year long. Here's a primer and reminder on how to live with the urban coyote.
Notebook
News and notes from around the Eastside and beyond
Owner of local birrierías dies
J. Rosario Luis Gutiérrez, who built a chain of Mexican restaurants specializing in birria, died the age of 81 of complications from COVID-19 according to Humberto Barrera, a journalist who frequented Birriería Chalio on First Street. He had restaurants in East LA, Whittier, Pomona, and a handful in Texas. In a 2016 interview, the Mexican immigrant recalled arriving in the U.S. in 1968 and selling tacos, nopales and fruit near First and Eastman in East LA, making $20 a week, before getting a job at a leather tannery. On weekends, he and his wife started making and selling birria.
Gutiérrez had a second grade education, never learned how to read and write, and never learned English. “But I was good at math,” he boasted on the video.
Do you love your Eastside neighborhood?
Well, we would love to hear about it for a Valentine's Day special. No more than 50 words, please, and a photo is okay -- if you took it. You can submit your neighborhood love note by simply replying to this newsletter or submitting it here.
Support Local News
The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.