Does this Highland Park pay phone actually work? Thanks to Katrina Alexy for sharing the photo.

While coyotes might be more visible, and aggressive, during the early summer, they roam across our parks, streets and backyards all year long. Here's a primer and reminder on how to live with the urban coyote.

Owner of local birrierías dies

J. Rosario Luis Gutiérrez, who built a chain of Mexican restaurants specializing in birria, died the age of 81 of complications from COVID-19 according to Humberto Barrera, a journalist who frequented Birriería Chalio on First Street. He had restaurants in East LA, Whittier, Pomona, and a handful in Texas. In a 2016 interview, the Mexican immigrant recalled arriving in the U.S. in 1968 and selling tacos, nopales and fruit near First and Eastman in East LA, making $20 a week, before getting a job at a leather tannery. On weekends, he and his wife started making and selling birria.

Gutiérrez had a second grade education, never learned how to read and write, and never learned English. “But I was good at math,” he boasted on the video.

