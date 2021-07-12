Hello, Monday!

News

East Los Angeles: A man was fatally wounded in a Sunday night shooting in the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard. Arriving deputies found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. The Eastsider

Los Feliz: The L.A. Fire Department transported a man and a woman in critical condition to a hospital following reports of a shooting on Sunday afternoon. The LAFD responded to a call at 2:30 pm in the 1900 block of Rodney Drive, said department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. An LAPD spokeswoman said the shooting was believed to be related to a domestic dispute but had no other details. Reports on Citizen said the shooting took place inside an apartment building but those details could not be confirmed.

Silver Lake: A 61-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after falling about 30 feet from the Sunset Boulevard bridge over Myra Avenue. The death was under investigation as a suicide, authorities said. The Eastsider

Garcetti: President Joe Biden has nominated Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti to become U.S. ambassador to India. It could be several months, however, before the Senate confirms the nomination. Before he became mayor, Garcetti represented City Council District 13, which includes Atwater Village, Echo Park, Silver Lake and other neighborhoods. The Eastsider

Raman Recall: A petition for the recall of Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who represents Los Feliz and a portion of Silver Lake, has been approved for circulation. But now organizers need to collect more than 27,000 signatures in less than four months to put the recall on the ballot. The Eastsider

Fireworks Injuries: The number of people who were treated for fireworks-related injuries by city paramedics rose this year to 36 from 25 last year (East LA is not included in these figures). More than half of those injured this year between July 2-6 needed to be transported for medical treatment. Daily News

Real Estate Monday

Construction has begun on a 76-unit affordable housing complex in Boyle Heights; plans have been filed for a six-story, 17-unit apartment building on Manzanita Street in Silver Lake; and the city has to sell back "Highland Park City Hall" to its owner after failing to comply with eminent domain rules. These and more items in Real Estate Monday.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Eastside Citizen

Items of interest in this week's public meetings:

Boyle Heights: Plans for park space under the new 6th Street Bridge and an environmental impact report will be discussed during a virtual meeting.

East Hollywood: The Cultural Heritage Commission will decide whether to consider two historic landmark nominations for the former Ozawa Japanese boarding house and the Obayashi Employment Agency on Virgil Avenue. A "yes" vote would start the review process. Items 6 & 7

Echo Park: An Echo Park Lake Cafe is on the agenda of the Recreation & Parks Commission Task Force on Concessions.

Calendar

• July 12: Opening Up: Narrative Phone Photography Workshop

• June 13: C.O.L.A. 2021

