If you've been following the Perseverance mission, then you should read our story from last fall about the East LA native and NASA engineer who will be monitoring the Ingenuity Helicopter, which will attempt the first powered flight on Mars.

Now, on to our Friday report.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Eastside Scene

The mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in East LA was built in the 1930s.

Friday's Breaking News:

• Rubbish fires close Silver Lake freeway onramp

• Stolen van chase ends in El Sereno

Thursday night's pursuit -- which had people tweeting as it passed by their homes -- ended at the Chevron at Colorado and Figueroa. On Tuesday night, a chase that began in Gardena came to an end when the driver ditched the vehicle in the Eagle Rock Plaza parking garage.

The reversal comes after new District Attorney George Gascon vowed to no longer pursue the death penalty. It was two years ago this month that prosecutors allege that Michael Christopher Mejia fatally shot his cousin on Volney Drive in City Terrace. Then a few hours later Mejia was in Whittier, where he shot and killed one officer and left another wounded.

Winter storms left two separate L.A.-bound shipments of vaccines stuck in Kentucky and Tennessee.

One of the items in our Weekend House Hunter is devoted to whether a speculative bubble is behind the booming real estate market.

No appointment COVID testing

Mayor Eric Garcetti says beginning next week, an appointment will no longer be needed to get a COVID-19 test at a city-run site. People seeking a test can go to a vaccination site on Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. But appointments are still available online to those who want to plan in advance.

Now serving Cameroon cuisine

L.A. Taco has a feature on Big Mama D's, the first African restaurant to open in Boyle Heights.

Echo Park artist spotlight

Cultured magazine interviewed painter Math Bass, who works and lives in Echo Park, as he prepared for an exhibition of his oil paintings.

