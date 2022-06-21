Hello!
It's the first day of summer and the longest day of the year. Enjoy it while it lasts.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Lincoln Heights: A stunning sunset view from Flat Top on the border of Lincoln Heights and Montecito Heights. Thanks to Veronica Gutierrez for sharing the photo.
NEWS
Election Update: Community activist and public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez again widened her lead in her bid to unseat Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo. Hernandez has declared victory, but Cedillo has not conceded. The Eastsider
EAST LOS ANGELES
From Garfield High to Dartmouth College
Garfield High School graduate Melissa Barales-Lopez left East Los Angeles four years ago with doubts and fear as she headed to New Hampshire to enroll in her freshman year at Dartmouth College.
But earlier this month, a confident Barales-Lopez not only graduated from the Ivy League college, she earned a 4.0 cumulative GPA and delivered the valedictory address during commencement.
“As a first-generation college student, I wasn’t sure what to expect,’’ said Barales-Lopez in the speech she delivered on June 12 in New Hampshire. “I didn’t know what going to college meant. I was afraid that I was under-prepared, and I questioned whether I even deserved a spot at an Ivy League school.”
Participation in the First-Year Student Enrichment Program and the College’s First-Generation Office, along with other programs, helped ease her doubts and fears.
“With the support of friends, family, and faculty, I walk on this stage confident and with a profound sense of belonging, Barales-Lopez said during her speech.
She majored in government and Spanish, minored in Latin American, Latino, and Caribbean studies. Barales-Lopez, one of 13 valedictorians, plans on attending law school.
She urged classmates to move forward confidently to the next phase of their lives.
“(L)et’s do so with our heads held high and with utter confidence in our abilities and what we bring to the table. I’m excited to see all that we accomplish.”
In other school news ...
• Eagle Rock High alum Alyssa Arbolante received a special honor this month when she graduated with a master's in public health from UCLA's Fielding School of Public Health. Arbolante was named a Lester Breslow Impact Award Fellow, which includes a stipend, for her work studying the question of racism as a public health issue.
