Eastside Scene

The colors of East LA. Thanks to Margo Jim for the photo.

The Latest

Monday's Breaking News

• Man wounded in Arroyo Bike Path shooting

It was a violent weekend in East LA

A man was shot and killed on Whittier Boulevard Saturday night, reports The Eastsider. A few hours later, three men were wounded in a shooting at a bar on Pomona Boulevard. The gunfire at Rudy's LA bar and grill reportedly erupted after an argument.

Kirstie Alley sells Los Feliz home for $7.8 million

After about three years and millions in price cuts, the TV and film star sold the six-bedroom home next to Griffith Park, said the Hollywood Reporter. Head over to Real Estate Monday for this and other items.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

Notebook

Mystery Solved: The family of Jacob Cruz spent decades not knowing where the remains of the young man from Boyle Heights was buried after he was killed in battle on a Pacific Island in 1943. But now thanks in part to DNA technology, Cruz' body was returned to Los Angeles for a proper burial, reports the LA Times.

• STEM Grant: The National Science Foundation has awarded a $2 million grant to Cal State LA to improve science, technology, engineering and mathematics education. Faculty at the El Sereno college are working on a model of education that will bring about greater equity and inclusion in STEM instruction and the workforce.

