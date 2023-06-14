Hello Wednesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Happy Flag Day! Today is also National Bourbon Day. I'll drink to that!
On to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
A pleasant spot to watch the world go by in Glassell Park-adjacent Adams Hill. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
Fire on Figueroa
Highland Park: Firefighters contained and extinguished a greater alarm fire that spread from a homeless encampment into a Figueroa Street business this morning. The Eastsider
New college president
East Hollywood: Los Angeles City College will have a new president, starting in August. Amanuel Gebru, an administrator at Moorpark College, will replace LACC president, Mary Gallagher, who is retiring. The Eastsider
Summer Dreams Art & Music Festival to Benefit Roosevelt High School Scholars
• Saturday, June 24
Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at East Los Angeles College. The inaugural event will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. All attendees must be 21 and over.
EL SERENO
The plan grows for fixing up Eastern Avenue
One day, vehicle traffic on Eastern Avenue will be restricted to just one lane in each direction between Valley Boulevard and Huntington Drive, with the remaining space given over to a dedicated bus lane, a bike lane, traffic medians, and wider sidewalks.
That’s part of the current plan under the Eastern Avenue Multimodal Transportation Improvement project, which is having its third community meeting tonight.
Eastern is one of the streets, along with Huntington Drive and Valley Boulevard, being redeveloped under the 710 N Freeway Mobility Improvement program. The projects are backed by funds for the now-canceled plans to extend the 710 Freeway.
Critical factors along Eastern are two schools -- Farmdale Elementary and El Sereno Middle School -- according to Andrew Nickerson, the consultant project manager, who spoke at the previous community meeting in April last year. Among other things, peak traffic times coincide with when parents pick up and drop off their children.
Public comment at last year’s meeting also focused on adding lights, adding benches and shelters at the bus stops, adding signage with historical information about El Sereno, configuring the center median and dealing with the line of RVs parked in front of the Los Angeles Christian Presbyterian Church.
The project has also been accepting survey feedback.
Tonight’s meeting is at the El Sereno Senior Citizen Center, 4818 Klamath Place, from 6 pm to 8 pm. An RSVP is requested.
GLASSELL PARK
Art gallery moves to Glassell Park shopping plaza
There are two great advantages to moving an art gallery to the Verdugo Plaza shopping center, said Philip Martin, owner of the Philip Martin Gallery: Most of your customers probably just had an excellent lunch in the neighborhood, and they didn’t have to sit through heavy traffic to get there.
After almost 14 years at a Mid-City location along La Cienega Boulevard, the Philip Martin Gallery moved into the freestanding corner storefront at Verdugo Road and Arthur Street in January — now sharing a parking lot with Lemon Poppy Kitchen, a martial arts studio, and the giant Verdugo Coin Laundry.
It’s also within walking distance for many of the customers, Martin said — plus a shorter commute for Martin, who lives Eagle Rock.
“I wanted to participate in the community of Northeast Los Angeles, not just as a resident, but also as a business owner and creative,” he said.
Originally from Bloomington, Indiana, Martin came to Los Angeles in 2000, as soon as he’d gotten his MFA in painting from The University of Texas at Austin. After working as an artist for a few years, he started his gallery in October 2005 on Venice Boulevard, just west of Centinela, then moved to La Cienega in April 2009.
The gallery has represented such diverse works as the vibrant installations of Ericka Beckman, the pioneering photos by Kwame Brathwaite, and neoimpressionist portraits by Sung Jik Yang.
“I like artists who understand their own personal artistic language and at the same time are willing to push that language to make unexpected objects that provoke and thrill the viewer and themselves,” Martin said.
The Philip Martin Gallery is at 3342 Verdugo Rd, Ste A, Los Angeles, CA 90065 — (323)-507-2037
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Events
Los Feliz: From medieval times to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, No Place Like Gandersheim take you on a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. May 20 - June 25. Get Tickets (Sponsored)
Boyle Heights: "Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival" benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. June 24. All attendees must be 21 and over. Get Tickets & Info (Sponsored)
Wednesday, June 14
Silver Lake: Cool Girl Cinema Club is back! Catch the cult classic film, But I'm a Cheerleader at Whammy! Bring your friends, eat some snacks, drink, and celebrate pride month.
Eagle Rock: Parents bring your children for some sparkly fun and reading at the library. Celebrate diversity and LGBTQIA Pride Month with a Drag Storytime. Children will have a chance to take some story time photos after.
Highland Park: Connect with your inner drumming spirit and fellow drummers in this interactive drum circle with Roberto "KONGA KID" Gutierrez.
Thursday, June 15
City Terrace: Bring your dancing shoes to City Terrace Park for their Parks after Dark concert series with a performance from the Susie Hansen Latin Band. Listen to salsa, merengue, bachata, and more latin music.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.