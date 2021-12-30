Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

You can expect today's heavy rains to give way to showers tonight. It should be sunny albeit chilly on New Year's Eve.

Now, read on for your Thursday batch of news.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

THANK YOU THURSDAY

We end 2021 with generous contributions from Rhett Beavers, Susanna Erdos, Loren J. and Pooja K. During what proved to be another tough year, the financial support from our Reader Sponsors turned out to be a bright spot. These funds will help sustain The Eastsider and our mission to keep you informed and connected to your community.

Please considering making a contribution today. Thanks!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

EASTSIDE SCENE

Echo Park: A Metro bus maneuvers around a eucalyptus tree that fell across Sunset Boulevard during today's rains.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

L.A. drenched

Heavy rain poured on the Los Angeles area today, prompting mudslides, debris flows and flooding that made for a messy morning drive that was fortunately light due to the approaching holiday weekend. The slow moving stormed dropped a record-breaking 2.34 inches of rain today in Downtown LA, according to preliminary figures. That tops the old record of 1.85 inches set in 1936. The Eastsider

Fatal shootings

El Sereno: A man in his 20s and a woman believed to be his grandmother were found shot dead Wednesday night in what police say may have been a murder-suicide. The Eastsider

COVID Update

Los Angeles County topped 20,000 new COVID-19 cases today amid what has become a dramatic surge in virus transmission. On average, one-in-five people who get tested have been infected with the virus. "We are, in fact, experiencing the worst of the surge at the moment with the rising number of cases" -- LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Eastside band members will be marching New Year's Day

By Monica Rodriguez

New Year's Day will see band members from nine Eastside high schools march in the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade.

It will be the 49th time LAUSD's All District High School Honor Band marches in the Tournament of Roses. The band -- one of 17 in the parade -- will follow a 5-½ mile route on Colorado and Orange Grove boulevards through Pasadena.

Band members from Eastside schools include:

Belmont High School

Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School

Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School

Benjamin Franklin High School

James A. Garfield Senior High School

Abraham Lincoln Senior High School

Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez High School

Theodore Roosevelt High School

Woodrow Wilson High School

More than 350 students from 75 LAUSD high schools make up the band, which has been rehearsing at Cal State L.A. and Dodger Stadium for its Rose Parade appearance.

The band consists of musicians who play brass and percussion instruments as well as dancers, drum majors, shield and flag carriers.

"You are going to be representing yourself, this district, your city," Tournament of Roses President Robert B. Miller told the band members during a rehearsal at Dodger Stadium last week. "I know you will play loud and proud."

Go here for more photos

Growing list of COVID closures

Tam O'Shanter in Atwater Village. Hippo in Highland Park. Xelas in Boyle Heights. These are among the Eastside restaurants and bars that have announced temporary closures or other changes as 2021 ends with a jump in COVID cases.

Read more

Newly built homes

Want to start the new year in a newly constructed home? We found three newly-built, single-family homes in Echo Park, Los Feliz, and Montecito Heights.

Read more

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

NOTEBOOK

Now Open

Eagle Rock: Koreatown's Hodori Korean Cuisine has opened a new location next to the Vons on North Figueroa Street. Unlike the Koreatown location, the new restaurant is not 24 hours but offer a menu with yukgaejang spicy beef soup, ginseng chicken soup, bulgogi stir fry and BBQ. Yelp!

Homeboy Art Academy

Boyle Heights: A Q&A with Fabian Debora, a former gang-member turned artist who co-founded the Homeboy Art Academy, which provides arts education and workshops. Says Debora: "What I want to do within the art is to shine light on the beauty that comes from within my community, such as Boyle Heights, and most importantly, the core values that come from my people." Zocalo

GOOD TO KNOW

Emergency Winter Shelter Opens

In light of cold and stormy weather, the L.A. Homeless Services Authority will keep a short-term winter homeless shelter open in Glassell Park until New Year's Day. The shelter at the Glassell Park Recreation Center on Verdugo Road has 30 beds.

If you or someone you know needs shelter, call 2-1-1 and follow the prompts for Emergency Shelter or Augmented Winter Shelters. Go here for more information.

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest, with nearly 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.