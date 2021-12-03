It's Friday, finally!

Now that we are in December, the holidays are shifting into high gear. We have parades and a tree lighting -- in Boyle Heights, Hermon and Highland Park -- between today and Sunday. You can find details in our calendar.

It will be sweater-and-hot chocolate weather for the festivities, with partly cloudy skies and temps peaking in the upper 60s.

EASTSIDE SCENE

Boyle Heights: A menorah lighting -- complete with mariachis -- was held on Sunday, the first day of Hanukkah, at the Breed Street Shul. Photo by Bob Bernal

2021 EASTSIDE HOLIDAY GUIDE

Parades, Posadas & More



Parades in Atwater Village and Boyle Heights. A puppet adaptation of “The Nutcracker” in Highland Park. And a winter wonderland at Dodger Stadium.

This year's holiday season is more festive than last year, when the pandemic forced many Eastside events and traditions to be cancelled or held virtually. Still, many of this year's events will encourage or require masks and proof of vaccination.

So, here's a sample of things to do from our 2021 Eastside Holiday Guide:

Friday, Dec. 3

Hermon Holiday Block Party and Tree Lighting

The Hermon Holiday block party and tree lighting returns with sweet treats, music and COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots!

Saturday, Dec. 4

Las Posadas in the Park | Lincoln Heights

Celebrate the holiday tradition with The Wall Las Memorias at this free community event featuring special live performances by Las Cafeteras!

Sunday, Dec. 5

Christmas Parade in Boyle Heights

The parade begins at 3 pm and 1st and Chicago streets and ends at Mariachi Plaza. Chef Aaron Sanchez will serve as Chef Grand Marshal.

North East LA Christmas Parade | Highland Park

The city's 2nd oldest Annual Christmas Parade is produced by Highland Park Chamber of Commerce- local marching bands, equestrian, stilt walkers, artists. Starts at 1 pm at Figueroa Street and Avenue 60 and ends at Sycamore Grove Park.

Sunday, Dec. 12

30th Annual Atwater Village Tree Lighting Festival

Ring in the holiday season at the annual Atwater Village tree lighting with gingerbread house making, music and a photo booth with Santa!

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Hiking with Friends | Griffith Park

The Facebook group Hiking with Friends is hosting their 6th annual ugly sweater Christmas hike. The hike will be around two and a half hours and will begin at the Griffith Park Pony Rides. Wear your best ugly sweater and light-up gear and get ready to hike!

Saturday, Dec. 18

Navidad en el Barrio | El Sereno

Danza Floricanto returns with an evening of traditional dance performances, music and pinata!

Read more

NOTEBOOK

Biogas plant approved

Eagle Rock: The Boulevard Sentinel reported that the Glendale City Council approved a biogas plant in that city's Scholl Canyon landfill in the hills north of the 134 Freeway. The facility will use methane from decaying garbage to generate electricity for Glendale. The plant had been opposed by elected officials from Northeast Los Angeles, including Councilmembers Kevin de Leon and Mitch O’Farrell, County Supervisor Hilda Solis and LAUSD School Board Member Jackie Goldberg.

Homicide update

East LA: The coroner's office identified the woman who was stabbed to death last Saturday as 27-year-old Andrea Ramos Garcia. Anyone with information about the death is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Political moves

• David Kim is returning to the ballot next year to try, once again, to unseat U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez in California’s 34th Congressional District. Last year, Kim, an immigration attorney and member of the MacArthur Park Neighborhood Council, came within about 12,000 votes of beating the incumbent, according to Ballotpedia. In 2017, Gomez won a special election to represent the district and has been re-elected twice. The 34th District includes Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, Highland Park and other neighborhoods.

• Echo Park: Alex Gruenenfelder is another local candidate on next year's ballot. He recently announced that he is running for mayor - and is just 19 years old (unless he had a birthday since last summer). Gruenenfelder currently sits on the Echo Park Neighborhood Council, where he co-chairs the Planning and Land Use Committee. His mother is novelist Kim Gruenenfelder.

Theatre spotlight

Atwater Village: Live theater is back after a pandemic hiatus, and The Atwater Village Theatre is running four performance spaces at once. Spectrum News profiles the performance space and two theater companies that regularly share it. "Getting to know the artists and all of these companies, I think it's not really like nothing else in Los Angeles right now," said Chris Fields, artistic director of the Echo Theatre Company, "and I'm really excited to be here."

CLASSIFIEDS

