The Latest
Wednesday's Breaking News
• LA customers will have to request to-go utensils & napkins under proposed city ordinance
It's all about family at this Echo Park Chinese restaurant
What's one of the perks in running a family-owned business? For Wichhica Nhim of Chinatown Express, it's about being around his parents, he tells The Eastsider. "Not a lot of people are able to work alongside their parents, and it's kind of cool that I am able to do that," said Nhim.
Spiking murder statistics
The LAPD Central Bureau, which includes the Eastside and other neighborhoods, has reported the city's largest increase in homicides so far this year -- up 72%, reports The Eastsider.
Are you ready to build an ADU?
An Accessory Dwelling Unit is a newfangled term for the old fashioned granny flat, garage apartment or mother-in-law unit. Architects and designers from Elysian Valley, Glassell Park and Silver Lake have jumped on the ADU bandwagon with city-approved plans intended to cut down on the red tape to build such housing, reports The Eastsider.
Notebook
• Metro will hold a meeting on Wednesday, March 17 about plans to create a dedicated bus lane during rush hours on Alvarado Street between Echo Park and Westlake. Here is our story on the topic.
Calendar
• March 17: Pocket Poetics with Leslie K.
• March 17: Intro to Basketry
• March 18: Women's History - Mary Baker Eddy, 19th Century Discoverer
• March 18: Conspiracies Then and Now - Day 1
• March 18: Does Power Dress Have the Power to Change Politics?
Go here for details and more events
