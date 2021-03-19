Good Morning!

Eastside Scene

The Virgen de Guadalupe on an abandoned building in East LA. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

The Latest

Thief hits Echo Park health center

QueensCare Health Centers said a thief made off with thousands of dollars in petty cash, equipment and office items from its Echo Park office on Reno Street, reports The Eastsider. In December, a $50,000 generator was taken from a QueensCare affiliate in Eagle Rock.

Reconsidering real estate "love letters"

Real estate groups are advising home sellers to not consider -- or even look at -- the "love letters" submitted by buyers during bidding wars. Considering such letters might run afoul of fair housing laws. This and other items in this week's Eastside House Hunter.

Good Eats

• The Heights Deli & Bottle Shop of Lincoln Heights has opened an outlet in Glassell Park. Located inside the former La Fonda restaurant on San Fernando Road, the Glassell Park shop will be similar to the Lincoln Heights store but will also serve up 12-inch pizzas, according to a person at The Heights.

A NY Times piece on California's best bagel makers includes Courage Bagels in Virgil Village. The shop has attracted attention and long lines on the weekends for its Montreal-style bagels, including a smoky poppy-seed variety.

The spicy fried chicken boom continues, with the opening of Daybird in Silver Lake, reports Eater LA. Expect chicken tenders, fries and sandwiches.

Calendar

• March 19: Pocket Poetics with Leslie K.

• March 20: Promised Land, Hallowed Ground: Commemorative Justice and Making Change in Community Heritage Preservation

• March 20: Maru Garcia: membrane tensions

