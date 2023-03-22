Hello Wednesday!
This is Robert Fulton, your Daily Digest Editor for Wednesday. Labor unrest at local schools, a debate about a certain fence's fate and some business news for you.
Let's get to it.
📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park: The castle-like Arroyo Seco library looms over Figueroa Street. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
ECHO PARK
Councilman and residents divided over Echo Park Lake fence
Plans to remove the Echo Park Lake fence were the focus of two meetings last week. City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez vowed to keep the park free of homeless encampments once the barrier comes down. But many remained skeptical -- and a yelling homeless woman outside one of the meetings didn't help.
The chain-link fence was installed two years ago after a large homeless encampment at the lake was removed. Since then, the fenced-in park has remained free of tents while encampments have dotted the surrounding neighborhood. Many fear that the park will once again become a homeless encampment once the fence comes down. Some have even called for a permanent, iron fence.
Soto-Martinez said that everyone wants a clean and safe park.
“The only disagreement we have is that some people believe the only way to accomplish that is with a fence," he said. "And I believe that we can accomplish that without a fence.”
Soto-Martinez didn't specify when the fence would be removed, but many speculated it would happen around the two-year anniversary this month.
About 80% of residents recently surveyed by the council office favored taking down the fence, Soto-Martinez said. But most of the people who spoke at the town hall meetings in Echo Park want it to remain.
Soto-Martinez said his office is prepared to respond to reports of homeless individuals living in the park once the fence comes down. He mentioned that 56 unhoused persons who had lived nearby had recently been moved into temporary housing at the Silver Lake Hotel.
However, an encampment on Lemoyne Street right outside Thursday's meeting only reinforced concerns among some in the audience. Heads turned as a homeless woman at the encampment could be heard shouting next to a van and large pile of belongings that spilled into the street.
One woman who lives on Lemoyne asked Soto-Martinez what happens when people refuse housing. “I’ve contacted your office … twice. My case is just pending, pending, pending." During Saturday's meeting, a mental health worker said she was “devastated” to see the Lemoyne encampment.
Soto-Martinez said that vast majority of homeless residents accept offers of housing. He said the homeless woman on Lemoyne actually accepted housing at a Tiny Home village shelter, but it took four weeks of daily visits to win her confidence. As of Tuesday morning, however, the encampment on Lemoyne was still there.
Still, Soto-Martinez shows no sign of wavering. “We will be successful when we take down the fence.”
Echo Park will be watching.
More about the fence meetings at Fox11, LA Magazine & NBC4.
📈 Business News
Wells Fargo branch to close
Atwater Village: The Wells Fargo bank branch at 3250 Glendale Blvd. is shutting down on June 21, according to a statement from the company. No specific reason for this closure was given. The branch at 2933 Los Feliz Blvd. will remain open, however, as will other nearby branches.
“We continuously evaluate our branch network in light of changing customer needs, the increase in the use of digital banking, market factors, and economic trends,” the statement said.
Wells Fargo, which also owns the property, is now looking into future options for the building.
Still Yoga on the move
Echo Park: After 20 years in Silver Lake, Still Yoga moved into a new home earlier this month on Sunset Boulevard near Alvarado in Echo Park, says owner Erika Glass. The second-floor space with high ceilings and large windows is located at 2110 Sunset Blvd., above the Carbon Health clinic.
New nonprofit leader
Boyle Heights: Former school board candidate Maria Brenes has stepped down as the head of the community organizing group where she has worked at for more than 20 years. InnerCity Struggle announced that Brenes will be replaced as executive director by Henry Perez, who has been at the organization for 18 years. Brenes was involved in securing funding for high-need schools, advocating for county rent stabilization and other initiatives. InnerCity Struggle did not say why Brenes, who will serve as a senior advisor during the transition, stepped down.
🗒️ Notebook
Concern for L.A. River choke point
Glendale Narrows: The seven-mile stretch of the L.A. River between Griffith Park and Downtown L.A. has become a particular concern during the heavy rains over the last few weeks, the L.A. Times reported. The soft-bottom is prone to erosion and buildups of sediment and debris. So it’s at risk of backing up and flooding during this kind of intense rain. “Glendale Narrows is a choke point that we watch closely,” said Mark Pestrella, director and chief engineer of the Los Angeles County Flood Control District.
Stabbing survivor speaks out
El Sereno: A man who survived a stabbing earlier this month spoke to NBC about the attack, allegedly by the same man who stabbed a teenager to death just hours earlier. Danny Villalobos, 32, was outside Valley Food Liquor on March 3, five hours and 1.6 miles from the fatal attack on 17-year-old Xavier Chavarin. Villalobos said he heard footsteps behind him. He turned around and the attacker stabbed him six times before Villalobos managed to run toward a nearby liquor store, and the suspect ran away. Later at the hospital, Villalobos was in surgery for six to seven hours.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Eagle Rock: Come lose yourself in the musical treasures of the Middle East during Arabian Nights, an evening of music and song. March 28. (Sponsored)
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Wednesday, Mar 22
Eagle Rock: See some of L.A.'s best stand-up comedians at MICRODOSE. The free outdoor comedy show will take place at The Fable, and feature pop-up food with Dott Bott Burger.
Thursday, Mar 23
Eagle Rock: Oxy Arts will hold a concert with Jonathan Richards and the Occidental Jazz Ensemble. Get there early to secure a seat. Music is inspired by their exhibition, Kenturah Davis: Dark Illumination.
