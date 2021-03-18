Hello!

• Got a story idea or photo to share?

Eastside Scene

Cumulus clouds float above East LA in this photo taken from City Terrace by Esther R.

The Latest

El Sereno drive-by leaves one wounded

A man was critically wounded in a drive-by attack on Pueblo Avenue that was witnessed by an off-duty police lieutenant, who shot at the suspects' vehicle as it fled the scene, The Eastsider reported.

Highland Park denim repair shop earns some green from old blue jeans

Some prefer recycling their denim for environmental reasons. Still others are just happy not to blow $50 or more on new jeans when an older pair can be repaired for less. That's where Double Needle Denim comes in. Details in The Eastsider

Want to live near Debs Park?

If you are looking for a home near the open spaces and hiking trails of Debs Park, then head over to this week's issue of Now Asking for three properties we found in Hermon, Montecito Heights and Monterey Hills.

City News

Notebook

• NELA Community will hold a food distribution and clothing drive at St. Dominic's Church in Eagle Rock on Friday, March 19. You can register here.

• The Silver Lake Neighborhood Council will be host an online forum on Saturday, March 20 featuring the 26 candidates running for office. The election is April 6 but voting is by mail only.

• Council District 13 has opened a temporary vaccination site at Clínica Msr. Oscar A. Romero on Alvarado Street in Westlake. The clinic will administer vaccines through Saturday, March 20, from 9 am to 3 pm. Go here for details and registration.

Calendar

• March 18: Women's History - Mary Baker Eddy, 19th Century Discoverer

• March 18: Conspiracies Then and Now - Day 1

• March 18: Does Power Dress Have the Power to Change Politics?

• March 19: Pocket Poetics with Leslie K.

Go here for details and more events

