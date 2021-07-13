Hello!
Eastside Scene
The old Boyle Hotel, now an affordable apartment complex, looms over Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights. Photo by Jesus Sanchez
NEWS & Notes
Elysian Valley: Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in the 2400 block of Shoredale Avenue. The victims, both 28 years-old, were in stable condition, police said. The Eastsider
Echo Park: Sunset Boulevard was shut down Monday night after L.A. Fire Department units responded to a fire on the roof of a vacant commercial building. The Eastsider
East LA: The Sheriff's Department is asking the public to help to find 30-year-old Angelein Socorra Mejia, who was last seen a month ago at her home in the 5600 block of Hubbard Street.
El Sereno: A look into the world and business of private forensic firms includes 1-800-Autopsy, which conducts about 15 autopsies a week in a lab near Cal State LA. Owner Vidal Herrera said the number of autopsy requests quadrupled last year in the wake of the pandemic. NY Times Magazine
Silver Lake: Exer Urgent Care, which promotes itself as a faster and less expensive alternative to ER rooms, has opened its 21st Southern California clinic in Sunset Junction.
COVID 19: For the fourth day in a row, the number of new COVID-19 infections reported in LA County topped 1,000 Monday, as health officials also noted an uptick in outbreaks at workplaces. The large number of unvaccinated residents in the county -- around 4 million -- and the lifting of restrictions on gatherings and indoor capacity has created far more opportunities for the virus to spread. MyNewsLA
How low will they go?
This week's Real Estate Reductions looks at a $34,000 slice on a 1-bedroom Lincoln Heights condo; a $101,000 chop on a Highland Park bungalow; and a $51,000 cut on an Atwater Village Spanish.
CLASSIFIEDS
GOOD TO KNOW
Good news for bird lovers
The Audubon Center at Debs Park is now open several days a week after a long pandemic closure. The center is currently open Thursday through Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm. No movie nights are planned but the grounds are open and there's a new exhibit by artist Margaret Gallagher.
CALENDAR
• July 13: Grand Park’s Portraits of Freedom: Building a Life in L.A.
• July 14: Alonzo King LINES Ballet
Go here for details and more events
LOCAL NEWS NEEDS YOU
