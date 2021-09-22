Hello There!

The first day of fall was anything but fall-like with temperatures rising into the mid 90s, making it a good day to have ordered a pumpkin-spice ice tea.

Race for mayor

L.A. City Councilman Kevin de Leon, whose district stretches from Eagle Rock to Downtown LA, announced his intention to run for mayor. De Leon, who lives in Eagle Rock, announced his candidacy 18 months after he was elected to replace termed-out Jose Huizar to represent Council District 14. At one point during the city council race, De Leon said he would serve a full-term as councilman. The Eastsider

The new owners of Proof Bakery are no strangers to the business

The flaky croissants and mouth-watering pastries are still the same. But there's been a big change at Proof Bakery in Atwater Village.

The words on the front door say it all: “A Worker Owned Cooperative”

Last month the popular pastry spot on Glendale Boulevard joined the ranks of businesses owned and run by employees as a co-op. The bakery, founded by acclaimed baker Na Young Ma, took out a loan to finance the purchase by the cooperative, which currently has 11 members.

"It’s a business transition, but not a cold transition,” said Alison Lingane, a consultant who worked on the deal. “It’s a heartfelt, warm transition.”

Read more in The Eastsider

What Barlow Hospital wants to build

Barlow Respiratory Hospital in Echo Park has released a rendering of the new skilled nursing facility that it plans to build on the south end of the hospital’s Stadium Way campus. The four-story, 59.5-foot-high building would allow Barlow to continue to monitor its patients instead of transferring them to distant facilities.

Read more in The Eastsider

Sponsored by Better Neighbors LA

LA has an affordable housing crisis

Thousands of housing units have already been lost to short-term rentals. Now Councilmembers are considering a loophole - the Vacation Rental Ordinance - that would convert as many as 14,000 homes into short term rentals amid a growing housing crisis.

A City Council vote could make the housing crisis worse. Tell Councilmember MITCH O’FARRELL DON'T convert housing into vacation rentals!

• Find out more about the Vacation Rental Ordinance

Sponsored by Republic of Lucha

Republic of Lucha presents “Halloween Lucha Movie Nights”!

Lucha Libre superstars “the Lucha Brothers” Penta Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix have opened their own retail store, art gallery and event space “Republic of Lucha” to critical acclaim.

Their rooftop movie club has been a hit. With Halloween around the corner the remainder of their 2021 program will feature SIX horror-lucha classics starting with “Mil Mascaras vs Las Vampiras” on October 2nd and wrapping up on Halloween eve with an encore screening of the legendary Lucha-gore classic “Night of the Bloody Apes”!

• Find out more about Halloween Lucha Movie Nights

Colorado bus line

Metro will host two virtual meetings on Thursday, Sept. 23 to provide updates on the North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project, which would included dedicated bus lanes down Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock. Metro has received nearly 500 comments on the project, which has stirred up opposition in Eagle Rock. Go here for details about the morning and evening meetings.

