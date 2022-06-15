Hello!

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

We've made it to Hump Day! Please read on for the latest news and stories.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

 Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

 Advertise in the Daily Digest

Farmdale schoohouse 600

El Sereno: The Farmdale Schoolhouse, one of L.A.'s oldest surviving school buildings, has become the first El Sereno site added to the National Register of Historic Places. More details down below.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

Dot Dot Dot
Advertisement
Walden Family Services ad 600

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and 100% free for everyone 5 and up in California’s 58 counties. Go here to find out more.

Dot Dot Dot
Mariachi Plaza 600

Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
BOYLE HEIGHTS

Exploring neighborhood history -- online and on foot

By Robert Fulton

It’s a community museum without a home; a place to learn about the neighborhood that can be accessed virtually anywhere.

It’s the Boyle Heights Museum.

Co-curator Jorge Leal says the museum’s goal is to explore Boyle Heights’ long and rich history to better understand the neighborhood specifically and Los Angeles in general as a multi-ethnic, racial metropolis.

“When we see the past, we see how there have been problems in the past and how at different times, people and communities have addressed them,” said Leal, a history professor at UC Riverside. “We can learn from what worked in the past and hopefully see what mistakes were made and how we avoid those mistakes.”

Founded in 2017 by playwright Josefina Lopez and USC professor George J. Sanchez, the Boyle Heights Museum originally shared space at local gallery and theater Casa 0101. However, the museum moved online in 2020 amid the pandemic. There have been discussions about finding another brick-and-mortar space, but there are no plans yet.

The current show, “Boyle Heights: Traditions of Innovations,” showcases how the ingenuity of residents changed the neighborhood and the region.

In addition to virtual exhibits, the museum also developed self-guided walking tours in English and Spanish:

  • “A Walk Down First Street” includes stops at Mariachi Plaza, Espacio 1839 & El Mercadito
  • “A Walk Down Cesar Chavez” highlights Guisados, Breed Street Shul and Evergreen Cemetery

Arabella Delgado, a PhD student at USC, led the effort to create the 90-minute walking tours, which include maps and even a playlist of local music.

“One of the things I love about LA generally is it really is this collection of small neighborhoods rather than one huge cohesive city,” said Delgado. “What I love about Boyle Heights is people are genuinely proud to be from there.”

Dot Dot Dot

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Load comments