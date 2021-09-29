Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Today, the City Council voted to declare the Atwater Bungalows in Echo Park a city historic landmark.

Now please read on for your Wednesday report.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

NEWS

Glassell Park shooting

A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday evening on West Avenue 32 near Forest Lawn cemetery. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Farmers market brings fresh produce and a crowd to Whittier Boulevard

For a few weeks this summer and fall, a farmer’s market has brought fresh produce, music and community spirit to Whittier Boulevard on Saturday mornings.

The East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market has been temporarily relocated and expanded for a 6-week run at Kern Street and Whittier Boulevard as part of the Shop East LA campaign. The market returns to its original location at the East LA Civic Center after this Saturday. But officials are looking at ways of keeping the market's momentum going.

We want “to spotlight brand new vendors, exhibitors, and individuals that unfortunately either lost their business during COVID or had a hard time starting their business” during a pandemic, said Isaias Hernandez the executive director of the market's sponsor. “At the same time, hopefully, the visitors that come to our market trickle over to the boulevard corridor and see the rest of businesses that are established.”

Read more in The Eastsider

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by Republic of Lucha

Lucha Brothers introduce “Halloween Lucha Movie Nights”!

“LUCHA MOVIE NIGHTS” kicks off their Luchaween edition on Saturday October 2nd with the screening of “Mil Mascaras Vs Las Vampiras,” starring Hollywood legend John Carradine accompanied by an army of blood-sucking vixens. Enjoy this action packed, ultra-rare gem on their beautiful outdoor rooftop. In Spanish with English subtitles.

Republic of Lucha is also hosting the final week of Mexican photographer Lourdes Grobet’s 40-year retrospective of her iconic Lucha Libre photography. The acclaimed exhibit ends September 30th.

• Find out more about Halloween Lucha Movie Nights

NOTEBOOK

River recreation

Tomorrow, September 30th, is the last day for the LA River Recreation Zone, which allows visitors to hike, kayak, fish and bird watch in the river channel between Cypress Park and Elysian Valley.

Deli expanding

After 90 years in Victor Heights, Eastside Market Italian Deli will be opening a second location in Los Feliz. The new spot on Vermont Avenue is expected to open in November, replacing Rocco’s Italian Deli & Market. Eater LA

Roasted Chicken Ahoy!

So know we know why a pedal boat on Echo Park Lake was disguised as a giant roasted chicken. It was part of an ad campaign for Postmates, according to Adweek. The delivery service's current ad campaign, “When All You Can Food is Think About,” has people hallucinating about food. Other displays around town have included a 10-foot-tall soy sauce packet, a piece of sushi the size of a small car, and a giant piece of salmon nigiri.

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Sept 30: Peacock: A Comedy Show at Club Tee Gee

Oct 1: Highland Park Independent Film Festival

Oct. 2: Los Feliz Flea

Oct. 2: Angel City Jazz presents Corey Fogel Group + Amirtha Kidambi’s Elder Ones

Go here for event details

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.