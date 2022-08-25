Hello, There!
Eastside Scene
Griffith Park: Bee Rock in Griffith Park serves as a backdrop for the Independent Shakespeare Co.'s performance of "Knight of the Burning Pestle." Thanks to Shawn Sites for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
ANGELENO HEIGHTS
Fast & Furious fans wear out their welcome
Residents have complained for years about fans of the "Fast & Furious" movies driving dangerously in the neighborhood. Now protests are planned on Friday as the latest Fast & Furious installment is filmed along East Kensington Road.
“Ever since the first Fast & Furious franchise, Angelino Heights has become sort of a tourist destination for street racers and people doing burnouts - and that’s just going to get worse with the latest movie,” said Damian Kevitt from Streets Are for Everyone, a nonprofit involved in organizing the morning and late afternoon demonstrations.
As production of the tenth installment of the film franchise moves ahead, demonstrators plan to gather in the 1200 block of Bellevue Avenue near Bob's Market. That's where Paul Walker’s character, Brian, first met Vin Diesel’s character, Dom. This is not far from Friday's Kensington Road film location, Kevitt said.
“It’s civil disobedience,” Kevitt said. “We’re not planning to do anything illegal, but fully within our legal rights to protest.”
Fans of “Fast & Furious” have been drawn to the neighborhood since the first film came out in 2001. They pose in front of the film's locations, perform burnouts on the street and head to Bob's Market to order -- in vain -- a tuna sandwich with no crust, just as Walker's character did in the movie.
Good Taste
Judging by our lengthy list of restaurant news items, many restaurant owners decided to skip a summer vacation to expand or open new ventures.
Here is a rundown of the new places:
• Highland Park's Kumquat now has a sister coffee house called Loquat in Cypress Park, reports Eater LA. Loquat emphasizes South Korea-style coffee drinks with an emphasis on specialty items, like a 72-hour anaerobic, fermented, and oxygenated coffee blend.
• Regent Coffee of Glendale is heading to Eagle Rock, reports Josh Lurie Food GPS. A storefront at 4670 York Blvd. sported a sign for the new coffee shop last week, but there's no word when it will open.
• Junkyard Dog is moving into the former Ma'am Sir location in Silver Lake, reports Eater LA. This is the third location for the punk-themed vegan restaurant, serving American comfort food. Expect them to open this fall.
• Canyon Coffee roaster opened its first shop this week in Echo Park in the former Counterpart vegan deli. The new coffee spot features a seasonal food menu, teas from Alhambra's Tea Habitat and locally-made ceramic mugs, reports the L.A. Times.
• The Lonely Oyster, Echo Park's first oyster bar, is open for brunch and dinner (only on weekends to start) in the former Holloway Bar.
• Aldea by Farm Cup is now open just beyond the eastern edge of Echo Park in the former Winsome restaurant. The menu features Indonesian-Latin fusion fare for dinner and drinks.
• There's a new Thai food pop-up in East Hollywood. Radna Silom, initially known as Stick BBQ, is a family venture with hopes for an indoor restaurant and revitalized food stand later this year, writes the L.A. Times.
In Other Food & Drink News ...
The owners of Cindy's Coffee shop in Eagle Rock have taken over Little Beast ... Dollar Hits in Historic Filipinotown was featured on Netflix's Street Food ... Pijja Place in Silver Lake now offers take out and delivery of Indian-Italian pizzas, Indian beers and homemade chocolate chip cookies.
Crime
Echo Park: The county coroner identified the man who was fatally shot last Friday as 32-year-old Ricardo Nunez Garcia. He died from a gunshot wound to the back and abdomen. Police have not said whether the shooting was gang-related or if there was a suspect or suspects in custody. Detectives declined requests for an interview. A sidewalk memorial at the scene of the shooting honors Ricky, aka Bago. Echo Park gang graffiti covered the surrounding walls and building.
Highland Park: A worker at Grocery Outlet said her car was stolen from the market's parking lot Saturday morning (Aug. 20). The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, was on her break when she discovered that her silver Hyundai Tucson was gone. A surveillance video showed a man driving off with her car in the Figueroa Street parking lot. "Police told me Hyundai's are a hot car right now," said the woman. "Just get the word out there to all."
Eastside Weekend
Friday, Aug 26
Echo Park: Salsa, soup, ketchup and ratatouille. What do these all have in common? Tomatoes! Head to the Echo Park Farmer's Market for the Tomato Peak of Season Festival.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Bring your blankets, kids and walking shoes for Family Movie Night's screening of Happy Feet and a nature walk beforehand.
Saturday, Aug 27
Echo Park: Grab some tickets for the Electric Feels: Indie Dance Party! Bring your best moves and friends for a night of fun and cool music.
Silver Lake: Stock up on free school supplies and enjoy some snacks and drinks at the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council Back to School Event.
Sunday, Aug 28
Elysian Valley: Interested in expanding your arts & crafts skills? Spend your Sunday at a Crochet Picnic Workshop hosted by Lets Picnic LA and Monarca Box. A snack box and crochet items will be provided.
Echo Park: Check out The Rock & Rouge Women's Music Festival & beyond at Club Bahia. The program will feature an empowering line-up of female musicians, speakers, organizations & vendors
