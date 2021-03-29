Hello, Monday!

Eastside Scene

Anyone lose a stuffed panda in Silver Lake? Thanks to George Flynn for the photo.

The Latest

Better act fast if you want to vote in your neighborhood council election

This month's voting will be conducted only by mail-in ballot. The deadline to apply for those ballots is coming up fast, like tomorrow (March 30) in the case of some neighborhood council elections. Details in The Eastsider

One person was killed on the 5 Freeway in East LA

A total of five vehicles were involved in the deadly Sunday morning crash at the 5 & 710 interchange, reports The Eastsider.

Angelino Heights fire lights up the night sky

It was only a small garage fire but the Sunday night blaze was visible across the area, reports The Eastsider.

Real Estate Monday

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (from “Modern Family”) and his husband, Justin Mikita, are asking $7 million for their Los Feliz Spanish Colonial, Dirt reported. This and other items in Real Estate Monday.

Calendar

• March 29: A QUIET SCENE: L.A.

• March 30: Neighborhood Science (NeiSci) Tuesdays: Play to End Alzheimer's Disease

Go here for details and more events

