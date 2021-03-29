Hello, Monday!

Eastside Scene

Sad panda Silver Lake 728

Anyone lose a stuffed panda in Silver Lake? Thanks to George Flynn for the photo.

The Latest

Better act fast if you want to vote in your neighborhood council election

This month's voting will be conducted only by mail-in ballot. The deadline to apply for those ballots is coming up fast, like tomorrow (March 30) in the case of some neighborhood council elections. Details in The Eastsider

One person was killed on the 5 Freeway in East LA

A total of five vehicles were involved in the deadly Sunday morning crash at the 5 & 710 interchange, reports The Eastsider.

Angelino Heights fire lights up the night sky

It was only a small garage fire but the Sunday night blaze was visible across the area, reports The Eastsider.

Real Estate Monday

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (from “Modern Family”) and his husband, Justin Mikita, are asking $7 million for their Los Feliz Spanish Colonial, Dirt reported. This and other items in Real Estate Monday.

News From Our Sponsors

East_NewsletterBanner_728x250 Charter green

Find out more about these public charter schools near you

Craftsman Style Oasis in Echo Park

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

EP Craftsman

Ideal location in Echo Park's vibrant "HiFi" neighborhood - also known as Historic Filipinotown. Just 1 block to Temple St where amazing shops like Tribal Cafe, Tamales Alberto, Bloom and Plume Coffee and Hi Fi Deli are waiting to cater to your every craving! Inside the home feels clean, refreshed, comfortable, and ready to move in.

• Find out more about this home

sherman oaks condo 728

Sherman Oaks Designer Condo

Looking for the privacy of a home, but with the ease and convenience of condo living? Look no further than this south-of-the-boulevard rear, renovated unit in the heart of Sherman Oaks.

Find out more about this home

Echo Park Lake 728

Echo Park  Neighborhood Council ballot applications close March 30. Get Yours NOW!!!

Vote by mail applications for Echo Park Neighborhood Council are now open!

Go to: https://clerk.lacity.org/elections/neighborhood-council-elections/vote-by-mail-application

Election Day is April 6!

¡Las solicitudes de votación por correo para el Consuelo Vecinal de Echo Park ya están abiertas!

Ir al enlace: https://clerk.lacity.org/elections/neighborhood-council-elections/vote-by-mail-application

El día de las elecciones es el 6 de Abril!

Classifieds

