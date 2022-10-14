Hello, Friday!
Expect a cool weekend with highs in the lower 70s and a chance of showers on Saturday.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: The day begins with a stop at Echo Park Donut.
📣 News
Sexual assault suspect charged
El Sereno: The District Attorney has filed criminal charges against the man who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy. Authorities claim that Edward M. Banks, 27, forced the victim into a park bathroom in the 4700 block of Klamath Street on Tuesday morning and proceeded to sexually assault him. Banks was arrested later that day.
HIGHLAND PARK
In search of a Bloody Mary and a steak sandwich ... and a steak sandwich
I traverse the intersection of Avenue 51 and York Boulevard almost daily. I get pies at Town Pizza and oil changes at Don’s Auto. But only recently did I discover this corner’s terrific Hollywood pedigree.
Scenes from the 1985 cult classic, “Fletch,” starring Chevy Chase, were shot at this very spot.
Saúl Narro, “born, baptized and raised in Highland Park,” authors the popular Instagram account @thenewyorkblvd, where he shares neighborhood facts and history. He recalls one week during the summer of ‘84 when the “Fletch” film crew descended on York Boulevard. “We were 13, me and my twin brother, and we spent every day just watching them crash cars and drive through the streets. It was awesome!”
He’s referring to scenes from the film’s car chase, in which Fletch careens a stolen Alfa Romeo around Avenue 51 and York, with a view of the restaurant that is now Town Pizza in the background. Then, two cars crash in front of Don’s Auto, which remains Don’s to this day.
In another scene, Chase drives down Meridian Street, then walks up the steps of the house at the corner of Meridian and Avenue 51. A jail cell scene was filmed inside the nearby Los Angeles Police Museum.
“Fletch” holds a special place for Narro, and he’s not alone.
For many, “Fletch” was much more than just a genre-melding, comedy-neo-noir-thriller centered on “the only guy who changes his identity more often than his underwear.” The film embodied 1980s California dreaming of suntans, tennis whites, Jaguar XJ-S’s, and swank Beverly Hills mansions, all set against edgy Venice Beach. It showcased Chevy Chase at his master-of-disguises finest. It inspired generations to order big and “charge it to the Underhills.”
With the new movie, “Confess, Fletch,” now in theaters and streaming, the timing feels right to revisit the 1985 original. Then perhaps play Harold Faltermeyer’s unforgettable electronic “Fletch Theme” and stroll York Boulevard in search of a Bloody Mary and a steak sandwich … and a steak sandwich.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
East Hollywood
Plans have been approved for a mixed-use complex at the site of the former Food4Less building at Sunset Boulevard and Western Avenue. It would include 735 residential units as well as six restaurants and a grocery. Conditional permits are being authorized for "the sale and dispensing of a full line of alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption in conjunction with six restaurant establishments," as well as the sale of a full line of alcoholic beverages for off-site consumption in connection with a grocery store.
Construction has begun on a large, permanent supportive housing complex near the Vermont/Beverly Metro Station, Urbanize reported. The five-story building at 316 N. Juanita Ave. is to have 52 apartments. It is part of the larger Enlightenment Plaza plan, which calls for a total of 454 units of permanent supportive housing.
Glassell Park
Plans have been approved to subdivide a lot at 4035-4041 N. Eagle Rock Boulevard for up to 17 small lot home sites.
Los Feliz
Fred Armisen - the Saturday Night Live alumnus who's now much in demand for acting and music - has listed his 1920s English Tudor near Griffith Park for just under $3.5 million, Dirt reported. Armisen has owned the five-bedroom on Carnavon Way since 2016 when he bought it for about $2.03 million.
A former part of a large compound designed by architect Wallace Neff is hitting the market for $3.6 million, Dirt reported. This isn't the main mansion - which at various times has housed Madonna, Jenna Elfman, Katey Sagal, and Rachel Sweet. This was intended as a guest or gardener's house - but a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 2,834-square-foot guest house on a quarter-acre lot.
Jonathan Higgins, formerly of Craft and Bauer Real Estate Co., has joined Coldwell Banker Realty's Los Feliz office as an affiliate agent. The L.A. native was involved in $52 million in deals during the last 12 months.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $24,000 off an East L.A. fixer; a $50,000 cut on a Highland Park triplex and a $140,000 chop on a Temple Street mixed-use property.
🗒️ Notebook
Thankless job?
City Hall: Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell faces a tough job at City Hall after he became interim council president this week, the Daily News said. O'Farrell replaced Nury Martinez, who resigned in the latest City Hall scandal that also ensnared Eastside councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon. “There’s going to be a lack of trust,” said Fernando Guerra at Loyola Marymount University. “So [O’Farrell] needs to deal with the lack of trust between the communities and council members and everybody else.” If that's not enough, O'Farrell has only a few weeks left to seek reelection in the Nov. 8 runoff against labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez.
He didn't leak the recording
Speaking of Soto-Martinez .... The Council District 13 candidate denied rumors that he was the one who posted that now infamous recording that has rocked City Hall, said L. A. Magazine. Soto-Martinez said a tweet with audio of the discussion laced with racist remarks and insults was sent to him four days before the story broke in the L.A. Times. But he didn't drop it on Reddit. “Absolutely ridiculous and untrue, ” he told the magazine. In a tweet, Soto-Martinez said the recording contained expletives aimed at him and references to a deal to keep him out of the council race.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Oct 14
Highland Park: Take a stroll and learn some Highland Park history with community members at the Arroyo Seco Regional Library.
Saturday, Oct 15
Eagle Rock: Join Mayly Tao, author of An American Dream, With Sprinkles: The Legacy Story of the Donut Queen and the Donut Princess, for a discussion on her book. Light refreshments will be served, and teens will have a chance to win a free copy of her book.
East LA: Looking to support queer-owned businesses? Head to The Queer Mercado at the Hilda L. Solis Learning Academy. Shop for art, grab some food and catch live performances and drag.
Montecito Heights: Get spooky at the Heritage Square Museum's Mourning Faire. Engage in Victorian fortune-telling traditions, listen to ghostly music on 19th-century music machines and shop from ghoulish vendors. (October 15-16)
Sunday, Oct 16
Echo Park: Fan of analog? Check out Laser Rot: Selections from the EPFC LaserDisc Library at Heavy Manners Library. Film screenings will be based on chance.
