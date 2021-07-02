It's Friday, finally!

EASTSIDE SCENE

Shady Spot: A Saturday in Highland Park. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for sharing the photo.

NEWS

• Glassell Park: A man was critically wounded this afternoon in a drive-by shooting. The victim was shot while standing on a sidewalk near Estara Avenue and Drew Street. The Eastsider

• Encampments: The City Council voted 13-2 to adopt an anti-camping ordinance that restricts where tents and encampments can be set up on public property. 4th District Councilmember Nithya Raman of Silver Lake was one the two council members who voted against the measure. L.A. Times

• COVID-19: An increase in new L.A. coronavirus cases and hospitalizations over the past month appear to be concentrated in the Black community, which also has the lowest rate of vaccination. Daily News

THE LATEST

Were those gunshots or fireworks?

Many Eastsiders have been asking this question as the upcoming Fourth of July holiday promises to deliver the annual barrage of fireworks with the occasional burst of gunfire or at least what sounds like gunfire. Police instruct residents to call 911 when they hear gunshots. But that can get confusing when your neighborhood is filled with the sounds of bombs bursting in air during July 4 celebrations (remember to keep pets indoors).

How do you know if that popping sound down the block is an M-80 fire cracker, a 9 mm semi-automatic or a 12-gauge shotgun? The Eastsider asked some folks who are familiar with the sounds of the season to help tell the difference.

Eastside House Hunter

The median price of homes sold in Eastside neighborhoods posted double-digit gains in May. While many expect prices to continue rising this year, they are expected to increase at a slower rate. This and more real estate items in Eastside House Hunter.

GOOD TO KNOW

Fireworks popping in your neighborhood?

Residents of the City of Los Angeles are asked to report illegal fireworks by calling 311 or 1(877) ASK-LAPD or by filing an online complaint.

Free rides

Metro Bike Share is offering free 30-minute rides from Saturday, July 3 to Monday, July 5 with promo code 070421. Enter the code for a free ride at Metro Bike Share kiosk, online or in the Metro Bike Share app. Get the details here

NOTEBOOK

• Fireworks: The latest effort to dissuade L.A. residents from buying and setting off fireworks include 60 sidewalk signs that will be placed in Highland Park, Mount Washington, Montecito Heights/Sycamore Grove, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights, Cypress Park and other neighborhoods in Council District 1 The bilingual signs read: “Fire Season/Fireworks are Illegal in City of Los Angeles.

• Metro: L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis, whose district includes East Los Angeles, succeeded L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti as the chair of the Los Angles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Solis -- whose term will run through June 30, 2022 -- said her priorities as chair will be to support Metro's transit riders, ensuring the transit system recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic in an equitable way and reimagining Metro's highway investments.

• Take a Meeting: 4th District Councilmember Nithya Raman is one of the at least half a dozen City Council members who have had recent meetings about homelessness with Hollywood power broker Jeffrey Katzenberg. What did Katzenberg and Raman, who represents Los Feliz and Silver Lake, talk about specifically? She declined to comment. L.A. Times

• Atwater Village: Artistic director Chris Fields of The Echo Theater Company reviews its past accomplishments and its future as it prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary. L.A. Times

GOOD TASTE

Bacari opens in Silver Lake; Mohawk Bend reopens in Echo Park

Silver Lake's newest restaurant has probably the neighborhood's prettiest patio. Chef Lior Hillel’s Mediterranean restaurant, Bacari, opened a new location on Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday. Previously home to Cliff’s Edge, the over 5,000-square- foot renovated, indoor-outdoor space is supposed to “feel like an old herbalist Tuscan farmhouse” according to the interior designer.

Bacari will feature a full bar and cocktail list with a selection of small-production funky wines and housemade bitters and syrups as well as a handful of new dishes specific to the location.

Meanwhile, about a mile east on Sunset, the popular Echo Park gastropub Mohawk Bend reopened this week after it went into hibernation during the pandemic. It will be open for dinner from Wednesday through Sunday and expects to resume brunch soon.

CALENDAR

• July 2: Grand Park’s Portraits of Freedom: Building a Life in L.A.

• July 3: DU-GOOD

• July 3: Pansa del Publico

