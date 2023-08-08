Hello Tuesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is your Eastsider Newsletter Editor for Tuesday, Robert Fulton. We're less than a week away from the start of the LAUSD school year. If you missed our special Back to School edition, you can check it out here.
Now to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: Which number would you call first? Thanks to Daniel Gershon for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla
📢 News
Deadly crash
Echo Park: One person was killed early this morning after being struck by a big rig on the 101 Freeway. Southbound lanes have been closed for several hours. The Eastsider
Expect fewer city services today
With more than 11,000 Los Angeles city workers preparing for a one-day walkout today (Tues., Aug. 8), residents will face an array of service disruptions, from trash pickup to swimming-pool closures -- though Mayor Karen Bass today stressed "the city of Los Angeles is not going to shut down." The Eastsider
Among the City of L.A. Services That Will Be Disrupted Today:
- Trash pickup will be postponed until Wednesday, Wednesday collections will be on Thursday, Thursday collections will be on Friday, and Friday collections will be on Saturday.
- Animal shelters will be closed to the public but remain open for emergency services
- Public pools are expected to be closed and aquatics classes cancelled
- Parking enforcement, traffic operations and control for permitted special events, and constituent calls for service to signals and sign repair might be disrupted.
- Travelers headed to LAX are encouraged to allow for extra time to deal with possible delays from picketing
BOYLE HEIGHTS
A first-year teacher follows her passion
By Claire O'Callahan
Last year Alexandra “Lexi” Tura was living in Las Vegas and working in health insurance. Today, she lives in Alhambra and is starting a new job this month as a Boyle Heights middle school science teacher.
The 23-year-old had never taught before when she quit her job last spring to join Teach for America, But Tura stands by her choice, which she said has allowed her to get out from behind a desk and use her public health degree to make a greater impact while sharing her passion for all things science.
After months of online training, Tura recently made the 270 mile move to Alhambra — just a ten minute drive from where she’ll be teaching at KIPP Endeavor College Preparatory Charter School starting this school year.
In L.A., Tura’s training continued at Camino Nuevo’s Burlington campus, where she got her first taste of teaching in front of a classroom and the opportunity to work through some of her jitters.
“I was a little bit nervous going into it because I had never taught, but it helped me take away some of those nerves,” Tura said. “[The students] were all really excited about the class, a lot of them said it was their favorite. So it was really meaningful.”
As she gears up for the fall term, Tura has been reviewing curriculum and ordering classroom decorations. She is also building the routine she hopes will support her through the stress of her first few weeks. Taking inspiration from teachers on social media, she has located a nearby gym, planned out when and where to buy groceries and how she’ll prep for each school day.
Despite all the newness in her life, Tura is excited about teaching. Anyone thinking about pursuing something they are passionate about should go for it -- even if it means big changes, she said.
“Because even if it's not something that works out long term, I've just learned so much in the past two to three months,” Tura said. “I don't think I would ever regret it.”
Claire O'Callahan (she/her) is a creative writer, freelance journalist, and a news editor at The Occidental. After growing up between Northern CA and the East Coast, she has now settled in Eagle Rock and is pursuing her BA in Critical Theory & Social Justice at Occidental College.
🎒 Eastside Parent
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's New at School this Year
Get set for the return to school this month! Schools serving Eastside kids are spruced up with renovations and fresh paint. Look forward to new academic programs, expanded athletic activities, and services to keep students ready to learn. Stay tuned to The Eastsider for updates at your local schools. It's a fresh, exciting start for everyone!
>>> Academic changes
🗒️ Notebook
Victims identified
El Sereno: The county medical examiner identified the two men who were fatally Sunday morning as 32-year-old Peter Tarazon III of Los Angeles and 31-year-old Robert Anthony Gonzalez of Hacienda Heights. The pair were shot and killed on Templeton Street. No further details about the shooting were immediately available.
🗓️ Things to Do
Wednesday, August 9
Silver Lake: Writers 'Round: Los Angeles, a Nashville-style songwriter showcase, invites musicians and music lovers to converge and share music.
Los Feliz: Standup fans have a new show to attend: Skin Contact at Covell.
Thursday, August 10
Silver Lake: Get productive at The Ruby Fruit and join other queers for a coworking date. Let's Werk is a weekly meet-up for queers to network, discuss projects, and/or silently do work.
Debs Park: Build a sustainable habitat for local birds and wildlife at the Audubon Center. Learn about local wildlife and native plants while volunteering for a Community Habitat Restoration.
Highland Park: Find out who will be crowned queen of the Homo Happy House Drag Showdown.
LA State Historic Park: Participate in a hands-on Fungi Workshop at the LA River Farmers Market. Learn how to cultivate fungi using cardboard and newspaper and take home your own oyster mushroom grow kit!
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's newsletter?
Your feedback will help us improve!
📈 214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.