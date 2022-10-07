Hello, Friday!
The weekend weather is looking good for numerous outdoor events we have on tap, including CicLAvia, the Mercado Fall Festival and the Roosevelt High Block Party.
I hope you find time to enjoy one of these events -- or just relax with a special Good Reads edition of our Sunday Digest. Have a great weekend!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
📷 Eastside Scene
Glassell Park: It's been more than 30 years since Van de Kamp's Holland Dutch Bakery closed, but it's iconic sign and architecture remain a neighborhood fixture on Fletcher Drive.
📣 News
Scooter used to kill worker
Highland Park: One man was killed Thursday night after he was struck in the head with a scooter while trying to stop a group of teenagers attempting to steal items from a corner store, police said. The Eastsider
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Rental aid for Council District 13
The City Council approved a $3 million rental aid program for Council District 13, which stretches from Echo Park to Hollywood. The CD13 Rental Aid Program, initiated by Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, is scheduled to begin accepting applications on October 24 from eligible tenants. “Mom and pop” landlords, those owning no more than four rental units plus a single-family home in the City of Los Angeles, can also apply on behalf of their tenants. Funding will come from state funds for redevelopment and community services that can be used at the discretion of individual council districts.
Super-sized development
Cypress Park Area: A 70% increase in density has been approved for a new seven-story mixed-use building at 3836 N. Figueroa St. The project is to contain 100 residential units -- 10 of which will be reserved for low-income tenants - and 13 commercial condominium units. Plans first arose in 2018, when building plans were for only five stories. But under the city's Transit Oriented Community program, two additional stories were allowed. The Arroyo Seco Alliance has appealed the decision.
Mobile home living
Eagle Rock: Living in a mobile home - what are the pros and cons? Kristin Clifford writes in Insider about her own experience. One of the pros, obviously, is the price - just $140,000 in a neighborhood where homes typically cost $1 million. The one downside: Since she doesn’t own the property underneath the home, Clifford’s house doesn’t go up in price over time. It depreciates in value - like a car.
A kid- and party-friendly house
Eagle Rock: The New York Times visits the mid-century ranch-style home of interior designer Sally Breer and her husband Dan Medina, a general contractor. Breer aimed to make the home the “kind of modern mom-and-dad house where everything is kid-friendly, more or less.” But having lived in a place where the baby’s room prevented them from having dinner parties, the first goal, Breer told the Times, “was to get our kids’ bedrooms as far away as possible so that we can live our lives at night.”
Apartments on Hyperion
Silver Lake: A four-story building with 14 apartments is planned for 823 N. Hyperion Ave. The applicant, Aaron van Schaik of Hyper LA, is asking for an increase to the allowable height (from 45 feet to 60 feet, four inches) and smaller rear and side yards than typically required. In exchange, two units would be set aside for low-income households under the city's Transit Oriented Community program.
Funicular included
Silver Lake: Actress and designer Tara Subkoff, known for her "Imitation of Christ" fashion line," has listed her 1930s Streamline Moderne home for $3.5 million only about one year after she bought it, Dirt reported. The five-bedroom in the hills east of the Silver Lake Reservoir was last sold in June 2021 for $2.25 million according to real estate records. Dirt notes that the property on about one-third of an acre also includes an adjacent empty parcel, with a funicular rail system running between them.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $25,000 off an Eagle Rock bungalow, an $80,000 cut on a Silver Lake condo and a $96,000 chop on a Mount Washington contemporary.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Swanky and Mod English Bungalow
- Charming La Crescenta Bungalow with Mountain Views
- Iconic Montecito Heights Midcentury
Good luck house hunting!
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Oct 8
Boyle Heights: Roosevelt Rough Riders will be celebrating the high school's centennial at a block party with music, food, vendors and other activities.
Eagle Rock: Head to the Harmony Room at Saint Be and listen to internationally recognized Danny Janklow perform live with The Elevation Band.
Highland Park: Spend your Saturday at the Mercado Fall Festival. Shop for vintage clothing and furniture and unique items from with NELA artists and local vendors. Food and live music, too
El Sereno: Check out Isabella Rossellini's one-woman show, Darwin’s Smile, which explores her passions for theater and science.
Silver Lake: Join the Force and celebrate the love of reading at Star Wars Reads Day at the Silver Lake library.
Sunday, Oct 9
Cypress Park: Get some laughs at the Apocalypto show featuring seven comedians at Permanent Records Roadhouse.
Boyle Heights & Echo Park: Pedestrians, cyclists and skaters will rule car-free streets for CicLAvia.
