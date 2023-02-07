Hello Tuesday!
📷 Eastside Scene
Glassell Park: A view of Mount Baldy with fresh snow. Thanks to Volker Corell for sharing the photo.
📢 News
7-Eleven hold-up
Lincoln Heights: A clerk suffered minor injuries early this morning after two armed men robbed a 7-Eleven on Mission Road near Lincoln Park. The two suspects ran off with the convenience store's cash register. CBS2
🎒 School News
Eastside academic decathletes demonstrate dexterity
Lincoln Heights: Lincoln High School tied for third place at the 2023 LAUSD Academic Decathlon Regional Competition on Saturday, according to unofficial results. After a two-year hiatus of in-person competition, teams representing more than 40 district high schools participated in the event. Six Eastside campuses were among the schools in the competition:
- Belmont High School
- Franklin High School
- Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School
- Garfield High School
- Marshall High School
- Lincoln High School
The official results and winning team will be announced Feb. 25 and compete in the California Academic Decathlon next month.
San Pascual students honor P-22
Highland Park: Students from San Pascual STEAM Magnet participated in Saturday’s sold-out P-22 memorial show at the Greek Theater. The students from the Garvanza school were among representatives of various indigenous groups, scientists, celebrities, politicians and others who participated in the tribute to the mountain lion. The San Pascual students played ukuleles as they sang “P-22, We Love You” to the tune of the "Scooby Doo" theme song. P-22 was euthanized in December after more than a decade of living in Griffith Park.
Digital billboards coming to a freeway (and maybe a Metro station) near you
Nearly a hundred new digital billboard signs displaying mostly ads could go up throughout the city -- including a dozen around the Eastside.
This comes courtesy of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, whose board of directors approved the program last week, the L.A. Times reported.
The 93 signs would be from 30 to 48-feet wide. They have been proposed for places like the two East Hollywood Metro stations on Vermont Avenue; next to the 101 Freeway across from Angeleno Heights; and a pair in Cypress Park on either side of the 5 Freeway.
Some critics say these lights will distract drivers. Others complain about light pollution. Two digital signs, for example, are planned for Casitas Avenue on either side of the Glendale Freeway - near the Bowtie parcel where environmentalists are trying to restore parkland and the natural habitat.
The Times notes that seven out of every eight images on the signs would be advertising, with the revenue split between Metro and the City. One out of eight images could carry traffic information, such as roadway hazards and emergencies, according to a report from Metro.
The digital signs are still subject to review and approval by the L.A. City Council.
Here is where the Eastside signs would go under Metro’s plan:
Atwater Village & Glassell Park
- SR-2 South Lanes Northeast of Casitas Avenue
- SR-2 North Lanes Northeast of Casitas Avenue
Boyle Heights
- I-10 West Lanes and Entrance Ramp from I-5
- I-10 East Lanes and Exit Ramp to SR-60 and I-5
Cypress Park
- I-5 South Lanes at North Avenue 19
- I-5 North Lanes at San Fernando Road
East Hollywood
- Northeast corner of Vermont Avenue and Sunset Boulevard (Metro Station)
- Southwest corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue (Metro Station)
Echo Park area
- 101 Freeway south at Beaudry Street
Lincoln Heights area
- I-5 South Lanes and Exit Ramp to I-10
- I-10 West Lanes (Bus Yard)
- Spring Street Bridge, north of Aurora Street
Go here for an interactive version of this map.
📢 Correction
Highland Park: A story in Monday's Daily Digest said a crash between a Metro Gold Line train and a vehicle left one person in critical condition, according to authorities. But an update from Metro indicates that the person was not in a vehicle when the collision occurred.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Feb 8
Los Feliz: Enjoy a catered breakfast and learn about the L.A. Opera with volunteer Steve Kohn, who will talk about The Marriage of Figaro.
Glendale: If you're single and want to form a real connection, head to The CanTiki for a Speed Dating & Matchmaking Event. Secure a spot and fill out the questionnaire, where you will be matched with the most compatible people.
Glassell Park: Celebrate the release of Count Crowley Vol. 2 from David Dastmalchian at Revenge Of. Get a signed copy of the comic and meet Dastmalchian.
Thursday, Feb 9
East LA: Dance Around the World with Teresa Smith at the East Los Angeles Library. Children will learn about a variety of dances, such as ballet and the Charleston.
Highland Park: Learn the art of modern embroidery at Not Your Abuela's Embroidery Workshop. You'll walk away with two hoops of either Bad Bunny or Sacred Hearts plus a chance to win embroidery related prizes in a raffle.
💡 Good to Know
LAUSD parent workshops 2nd Wednesday of the month
L.A. Unified hosts monthly Zoom parent workshops covering various subjects. This Wednesday, the topic is "Helping Your Child Cope with Grief and Loss." Click here for more information on how to participate.
