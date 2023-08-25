It's Friday, finally!
-- Robert Fulton
📷 Eastside Scene
Elysian Valley: Jaymee Christopherson had some fun watching and photographing an orb weaver appearing to scale a transmission tower next to the L.A. River. Orb weavers are big -- but not that big.
📢 News
Murder suspects arrested
Boyle Heights: Police on Thursday announced that a man and a 14-year- old boy were arrested in connection with two recent homicides -- including the killing of a teen at a recreation center -- and may be connected to four previous killings arising from a gang feud. The Eastsider
Jewelry stolen
Eagle Rock: Customers arriving at the Macy's department store at the Eagle Rock Plaza Thursday morning found the jewelry department cordoned off and glass display cases broken and smashed after a burglary. The Eastsider
Flash-mob arrests
Highland Park: A multi-agency task force that was formed to combat "flash mob" retail robberies in the Los Angeles area -- including a shoe store on York Boulevard -- has made 11 arrests since being formed earlier this week. The Eastsider
EAGLE ROCK
Prop-maker organizes flea market for film workers
With WGA and SAG strikes continuing to shut down production work for the film industry, prop-maker Greg Gilday of Eagle Rock is organizing a Garage Sale & Flea Market this Sunday.
Hollywood film crews will be selling off memorabilia and personal belongings for some much-needed cash.
“Toys, antiques, vintage wares, and clothing,” said Gilday, an IATSE Local 44 member, of the items for sale. “Comic books, and film and TV on-screen items from a few notable Hollywood prop houses that are looking to downsize amid this crisis.”
Times have been tough for the five-year industry veteran, who hasn’t worked since April. He’s already been selling off his own items, such as his old motorcycles, baseball cards and comics. Before the strikes, he’d accumulated countless credits, such as Netflix's "Hollywood," “Westworld,” “Tenet,” and “The Mandalorian.”
Now, he’s living on credit, and his parents insist on sending him money.
“I didn't have the heart to tell them their generosity wouldn't last a few weeks,” he said. “I’m months away from being 50 years old, and a month of unemployment pays the same as almost two days of ‘full boats’ (12-hour days) on set. It's ... problematic.”
The sale is open to the public.
Garage Sale & Flea Market
- Sunday, Aug. 27, 8 am – Open End
- Heritage Prop Rentals, 10675 Vanowen St., Burbank (between Vineland & Clybourn)
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Echo Park
A new affordable housing complex has opened at 1611-1615 Montana St., Urbanize reported. The five-story, $35-million Ambrose complex has 63 studio and one-bedroom apartments, and a manager's unit, reserved for low-income households.
Los Feliz
A midcentury two-bedroom on Bryn Mawr Road has sold for just under $3.5 million. It's the highest sale price this week for a single-family home on the Eastside, according to Redfin. The 12,600-square-foot property apparently hasn't changed hands since 1998, when it sold for $420,000.
Silver Lake
A six-story, 50-unit apartment building is planned for 1032-1044 N. Manzanita St., just around the corner from Sunset Junction, according to documents filed with the city. The 79-foot-tall, 70,441 square-foot structure would replace three single-family homes that date back to 1910. Six of the new units would be set aside for low income tenants.
The City Council approved the Silver Lake Reservoir master plan and its final environmental impact report, Urbanize reported. About 116 acres of the 127-acre Silver Lake and Ivanhoe reservoir complex will be divided into seven different components of park space: The Meadow, the Knoll, Ivanhoe Overlook, the Eucalyptus Grove, the East and West Narrows, the South Valley, and the Habitat Islands. threading throughout will be a 2.5-mile landscaped promenade along the perimeter of the reservoir.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Prime Silver Lake Triplex with Views + Character
- Eagle Rock Spanish Casita
- Grand Spanish in Arroyo Seco Highland Park
- Quintessential California Craftsman in Prime Highland Park
🗒️ Notebook
More Crime News
Highland Park: Detective Cid Rodriguez with the LAPD Northeast Division provided more information on an aggressive crew of catalytic converter thieves that we reported on earlier. In one instance, one man was shot in the arm during a theft near Avenue 60 and Figueroa Street on Aug. 7. "He yelled at them to stop, and they shot him," said Rodriguez of the victim, whose arm was grazed by a bullet. Rodriguez said that the same crew may have been responsible for several other converter thefts, including five on Aug. 15 in Los Angeles and South Pasadena. Some of the suspects, however, may have been arrested in Upland, Rodriguez said earlier this week. But he was awaiting confirmation of those arrests.
East L.A.: Six people were arrested in connection with the robbery of thousands of dollars worth of athletic shoes from the Nike Community Store on Whittier Boulevard, the L.A. Times reported. The arrests were made last week after L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies stopped an SUV and found bags of Nike shoes. Police said the thieves entered the store on a Sunday afternoon and filled bags with shoes before leaving.
Día de los Muertos on the Move
East L.A.: Self Help Graphics & Arts will hold its 50th annual Día de los Muertos Celebration on Nov. 4 at the East L.A. Civic Center instead of the usual location in Boyle Heights. A two-year renovation of the Self Help's Boyle Heights facility on First Street temporary relocated of the organization's popular Day of the Dead festivities. The nonprofit, which originated in East L.A., also shifted its free family workshops to the East L.A. branch library during the renovation.
Clear The Shelters
Lincoln Heights: Adoption fees will be waived this weekend (Aug 26 & 27) at the North Central Animal Shelter in Lincoln Heights and all other city shelters under the Clear The Shelters program funded by Petco Love. L.A. residents, however, must still pay a $20 license fee for dogs four months and older.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, August 26
Boyle Heights: Get lit at The Vortex for Litty in the City LA. The Smoke Sesh Series is back featuring performers, food vendors, and some of the top Cannabis brands.
Cypress Park: Alums of Divine Saviour School are invited to bring photos, memorabilia and memories to "The End of An Era," a celebration and mass marking the closure of the 100-year-old Catholic school.
East L.A: Attend a tribute to women activists and leaders of the Chicano rights movement and Moratorium. “Las Adelitas of the Movement” also features live music at the Belvedere Park Amphitheatre and farmers' market vendors at the East LA Civic Center.
LA Historic Park: Meet travel photographer Bree, the creator of @eyeofshe. Enjoy snacks, coffee, and make new friends.
Griffith Park: Bring a picnic blanket and good company to watch Almost Famous (2000) at The Autry. Bonus points if you come dressed in '70s rock 'n' roll attire.
Los Feliz: Celebrate International Play Music on the Porch Day with your neighbors and join in on an acoustic music jam session.
Sunday, August 27
Elysian Valley: Grab a beer and vibe to reggae music at Frogtown Brewery's event Island Vibes.
Glassell Park: End the week with a good laugh at the Friendship Buddies Stand-Up Comedy Show on the patio of the Verdugo Bar.
