Hello, Monday!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Ready for the week? Let's help you get started and caught up with the latest.

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Echo Park: Runners in the 2022 L.A. Marathon pour down Vin Scully Avenue near the starting line at Dodger Stadium. Thanks to M. Scott Fajack for the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

Cypress Park: A man riding a bike was killed Saturday night after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on San Fernando Road. The Eastsider

Echo Park: A $1,000 reward has been issued to find the driver of a Tesla whose vehicle went airborne on Baxter Street and then struck two parked cars and trash cans. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights: Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man that took place near Whittier Boulevard and Spence Street. The Eastsider

Highland Park: Firefighters knocked down a large shed fire that threatened other buildings in the 5500 block of York Boulevard. LAFD

L.A. Marathon: Kenyans John Korir and Delvine Meringor won the 37th edition of the Los Angeles Marathon Sunday. The Eastsider

THE WEEK AHEAD

March 21-27: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days

Weather

The first week of spring will be warm, with temps reaching the mid 80s, but a chance of rain over the weekend.

Meetings

Wednesday

• Echo Park: A developer wants to subdivide a lot on Everett Street to build six homes.

Things to Do

Thursday

• Silver Lake: Donate at the Children's Hospital Blood Drive at Camelot Kids.

Saturday

• Los Feliz: Stop by the Little Knittery during the 10th Annual Yarn Crawl.

Sunday

• Los Feliz: Listen to choral music and contribute to the restoration of a pipe organ at St. Mary of the Angeles church.

• Echo Park: Adopt a cat or dog (or both!) at the monthly Monty & Friends Adoption Drive at the Echo Park Lake Rec Center

More Things to Do in our Events Calendar

Here are the Eastside candidates who will be on the ballot in June

The City Clerk finalized the list of candidates who will appear on the June 7 primary election ballot. Each candidate for mayor, city attorney, controller and City Council seats were required to submit petitions with at least 500 valid signatures. Those submitting at least 1,000 valid signatures avoided paying a $300 filing fee.

Here are the candidates who will be running in Eastside races:

City Council District 1

Includes all or part of Angeleno Heights, Cypress Park, Echo Park, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights, Montecito Heights, Mount Washington, and other communities. Map in PDF format

Gil Cedillo , incumbent councilmember

, incumbent councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, public policy advocate

Council District 13

Includes all or part of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Glassell Park, Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood, Silver Lake and other communities. Map

School Board District 2

Includes all or part of Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles, El Sereno, Historic Filipinotown Lincoln Heights, Montecito Heights, Mount Washington, Solano Canyon and other communities. Map

In addition, the dozen candidates who will appear on the mayoral ballot will include:

14th District Councilmember Kevin De León, whose district includes Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock & El Sereno

whose district includes Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock & El Sereno Alex Gruenenfelder Smith, a member of the Echo Park Neighborhood Council.

If anyone candidate fails to win 50% of the vote during the primary, the two top-vote getters will compete in the Nov. 8 general election.

Sponsored by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz and Silver Lake

This week's new listings are a gated-property with a pool and a modern townhouse with rooftop deck.

Read More

• Purchase your own Daily Digest Ad

NOTEBOOK

Eagle Rock: Postal worker Tim Wilson talks about delivering mail for 35 years, his rebellious youth at Eagle Rock Jr./Sr. High School and his love of punk rock and beer. The Occidental

Historic Filipinotown: Susan E. Dilkes, a former neighborhood activist and Executive Director of the Filipino American Service Group, has died at age 72. Legacy

Bridges: A trio of car-free L.A. River bridges that have been constructed in recent years “are still bridges to nowhere,” with poor connections to local parks and a lack of safe places to bike or walk along the river channel. Curbed

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Daily Digest, with more than 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.