Hello There!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
If you enjoy reading the Daily Digest, please forward it to someone you think will also find it useful and encourage them to sign up. Thanks!
Now, read on for your Thursday report.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
East Los Angeles: You can get lost in the patterns and colors of the tiles found at Belvedere Elementary School. Thanks to Martha Benedict for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
El Compadre controversy
Echo Park: El Compadre fired a manager after actor Drew Droege said he was reprimanded at the Mexican restaurant earlier this week for kissing another man. Droege said an employee told them, "We don’t allow your behavior here," according to The Eastsider. The restaurant, after being heavily criticized on social media, on Wednesday night issued an apology and announced the manager's firing. "We deeply regret how our manager handled this situation," the restaurant said in a statement. "This is not representative of our core values at El Compadre, and we wanted to let our customers know that the manager has been terminated."
👏 Thank You Thursday
We are so grateful to have so many generous readers! This week's contributors include: Daniel Abel, Leticia A., Nancy A., Nyla Arslanian, Michael A., Sarah Brockett, Jimmy Evans, Karyn F., Chadd G., Charles Kelly, Tiffany K., Clint Lukens, Michael Orton, Tanya P., Doug Plamondon, Heather Sabin, Anne S., Ariadne Shaffer, Andrea S., Andy Sykora, Jocelyn T., Monica V., Marianne V., Linda W. and Ianthe Zevos.
Our Reader Sponsors help us provide you with the stories and information you need to stay connected to your community. Please join them by making a one-time or monthly contribution.
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Holiday Specials
Los Feliz: Nossa Caipirinha Bar is hosting a Christmas party today, Dec. 15, from 5pm to 8pm. with a tasting of cachaça and Ajornada rum punch. No reservations required!
Echo Park: Celebrate Christmas Eve at The Lonely Oyster with a five-course pre-fixe menu with French onion soup, braised wagyu beef, toasted mushroom gnocchi and more, with an a la carte full raw bar.
Highland Park: Otoño is ringing in the new year with an exclusive tapas menu and cocktail list for those looking to eat before a party or celebrate with them the next day.
Los Feliz: Messhall is offering a special three-course tasting menu and optional wine pairing on Dec. 30 and 31 in addition to their regular menu. Special dishes include lobster croquettes, smoked prime rib and a pineapple shortcake.
Celebrating The Season
To celebrate Hanukkah with some authentic Jewish food, Thrillist suggests B’ivrit in Silver Lake, Mazal in Lincoln Heights, and Belle’s Bagels in Highland Park.
Highland Park: It's been chilly, and LA TACO published a list of the best seasonal warm beverages. That included Civil Coffee’s Figueroa (sweet condensed milk, cinnamon and a Maria cookie) and the Peppermint Mocha (house dark chocolate ganache, crushed candy cane and your milk of choice).
Opening Soon
Atwater Village: Chick-fil-A plans to open a restaurant in the Costco shopping center, according to a filing with the planning department. There are no details about when it will open but the application notes the new fast-food restaurant will replace an existing building on the property.
Echo Park: Nic Adler, co-founder of Monty's Good Burger told VegOut that he will open a vegan pizza place in Echo Park next year. Adler's vegan pizzeria, Forever Pie, just opened its first location on Melrose Avenue near Fairfax.
Now Serving
East Hollywood: Saffy’s started serving their version of an Arabic breakfast with a spread of shakshuka, chopped salad, marinated olive, clotted cream with avocado honey and challah bread—all for $24.
Write-Up
Los Feliz: Mírate has caught the eye of Thrillist on their new list of exciting new restaurant openings in Los Angeles. Described as the "more casual sister" to Mírame, their cocktail menu shines in the Oaxaca-influenced space.
SILVER LAKE
A show of support for a coffee shop owner
Shards of glass covered the floor of Constellation Coffee late last month after thieves busted the front door overnight.
Owner Kevin Kim said about $800 worth of cash and merchandise were stolen during the Nov. 30 break-in. He spent $1,100 to fix the shattered front door of the shop, tucked into the back of a small shopping center on Glendale Boulevard. Adding insult to injury, the door was tagged while it was boarded up. He reported the crime to the police but has not heard anything.
One of his customers, Gabriella Stevens, thought Kim could use a show of support. So, this week, Stevens set up an online fundraiser to help him recover.
Why did she do it?
"I go to this coffee shop a few times a week and have gotten to know Kevin," Stevens said. "He is a nice guy and needs some community support in this moment. That's my favorite thing about living in this neighborhood. I've definitely benefited from Silver Lake's awesome neighbors and just want to be the same."
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Dec 16
Highland Park: Moms who need a place to vent, share and empathize with other moms can check out MOM WORLD: By Way of Spaces Therapy. The event is free by reservation is required.
Silver Lake: Load your car with non-perishable foods and head to the drive-thru Holiday Food Drive hosted by Council District 4. Items will be donated to food pantries across the district.
Silver Lake: Enjoy a complimentary hot cocoa or order boozy beverages provided by the iconic Black Cat during a free screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation in the parking lot behind the new Shake Shack.
Saturday, Dec 17
Boyle Heights: If you're into art, check out the The Last Unicorn, a 40th Anniversary Group Exhibition at Corey Helford Gallery. The exhibit will run from December 17th - January 21, 2023.
Glassell Park: Come for hot cocoa, treats and holiday gifts at Krampus Village.
Highland Park: Celebrate Los Angeles Public Library's 150th birthday with a storytime followed by songs and crafts at Arroyo Seco Regional Library.
Boyle Heights: Bring good company and an empty stomach to La Posada de La Que Buena. This cultural celebration will feature free toys for kids, live music, raffles, and ballet folklorico.
Sunday, Dec 18
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend Winter in the Park and celebrate the season with family-friendly events. Make your own Native Plant Wreath, Wildflower Seed Bomb, Botanical-Based Ink, and enjoy some snacks and live music. If you're an early bird, join in on Audubon's Christmas Bird Count.
Los Feliz: Listen to Christmas carols and hymns during A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols, featuring the Schola Cantorum of St Mary of the Angels.
Los Feliz: Art, food, DJ, juice press and more at the Chanukah Street Fair.
📋 How did we do today?
Your responses will help us build a better Daily Digest
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📈 498 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 498 readers. We are so close to reaching our goal of having 500 contributors by the end of the year!
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.