📷 Eastside Scene
Dodger Stadium: The sky and clouds glowed in shades of orange and red during Wednesday's sunset as viewed from Echo Park. Thanks to Noel Rogers for the photo.
👏 Thank You Thursday
Many thanks to our latest Reader Sponsors for their recent financial contributions to The Eastsider: Karen Fulks, Stephen H., Elizabeth Malloy, Margarita Noriega, Judith P., Barbara Saunders and Kristen Zalan.
📢 News
Councilman is staying put
City Hall: Embattled City Councilman Kevin de León said he does not plan to resign over comments made in a recording that revealed racial and ethnic divisions on the City Council. "I've always been up against many, many challenges," the Eagle Rock resident told CBS2. "And obviously, this is the biggest one I've ever been confronted with in my life." The Eastsider
High school stabbing
Los Feliz: A large number of students demanding extra security walked out of Marshall High this afternoon one day after two students were stabbed on campus following an argument. KTLA & LA Times
Power outage
Echo Park: More than 800 LADWP customers at one point were without power this afternoon for several hours, according to the LADWP outage map. Some customers reported that electrical service had been restord by 5 pm.
🍽️ Good Taste
A roundup for Eastside food and drink news
Openings & Closings
Silver Lake: Night owls rejoice. Junkyard Dog, a plant-based restaurant, opened last week, reports Eater LA. The punk-inspired hangout serves dinner until 10 p.m. and drinks and snacks until 2 a.m.
Silver Lake: Japanese BBQ restaurant Yakiniku Onsen is now Omakase by Onsen, an Omakase hand roll sushi spot with thirty hand rolls and a daily tasting menu, says Eater LA.
Los Feliz: Say farewell to Ricky’s Fish Tacos. Ricky tweeted this week that he is moving out of L.A. County but will have two more weekends in Hollywood before he leaves.
Expanded hours
Echo Park: The pizza oven and kitchen at Grá now stay open until 11 p.m., and the bar until midnight, on Fridays and Saturdays.
Glassell Park: After opening amid anti-gentrification protests, Dunsmoor in Glassell Park is now open seven days a week and now offers outdoor dining.
Deals
Now until Oct. 28, enjoy pre-fixe lunch and dinner deals during Dine LA Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants include Tam O’Shanter in Atwater Village, Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co. in. Boyle Heights, Malbec Market in Eagle Rock, Greekman’s in Silver Lake, Omakase by Osen and Same Same Thai in Silver Lake.
⭐⭐⭐ Rating
Glassell Park: In case you missed it, Merrill Shindler reviewed Wife and the Somm, a wine bar and restaurant, for us last week. "The place is an homage to the joys of the grape. And to the pleasures of the food that goes well with the fermented juice of the grape."
Oaxacan Support
Boyle Heights: After Councilmember Nury Martinez made racist remarks about Oaxacan residents, the L.A. Times highlighted some Oaxacan restaurants to support. They include X'tiosu Kitchen, which serves a mix of Oaxacan and Lebanese eats.
Prize-winning tortillas
Boyle Heights: La Princesita Tortilleria won the 2022 Golden Tortilla award, becoming the first tortilla manufacturing company to claim the prize. Their yellow corn tortillas beat 60 other entries - from handmade blue corn to Sonoran-style flour - that competed in the KCRW and Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament.
🥩 Steak sandwich, anyone?
Last week we looked back at the filming of the cult-classic "Fletch" on the streets of Highland Park. At one point, Chevy Chase's character says one of the movie's most memorable (at least for Fletch fans) lines: "I'll have a Bloody Mary and a steak sandwich … and a steak sandwich."
Restaurant reviewer Merrill Shindler says: "For me, a steak sandwich is all about the beef. It’s got to be sliced REALLY thin, marinated and well cooked — I don’t want my steak sandwich rare and bloody! I also want onions well grilled, even burnt. And a bun that holds lots of juice! Yum!"
🗒️ Notebook
Caruso visit
Highland Park - Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso came to Highland Park to talk to resident Arturo Prieto, who blamed the nearby Tiny Home Village homeless shelter for an increase in drug use and property crimes. The visit was arranged by L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez, who explored Caruso’s promise to create shelter and housing for 30,000 homeless people. “In my wildest imagination,” Lopez said, “I can’t conceive of Caruso or anyone else coming close to that number.”
Council race endorsement
Council District 13: The L. A. Times endorsed labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez over incumbent Mitch O’Farrell in the Council District 13 race. While crediting O'Farrell with adding 4,000 units of affordable housing, the Times faulted him for the way a homeless encampment was cleared out of Echo Lake Lake. “It’s time for someone with a fresh perspective and a stronger sense of urgency to tackle the problems of this district,” the Times said.
Ex-councilman's brother pleads guilty
Boyle Heights: As expected, the older brother of José Huizar pleaded guilty Wednesday to lying to FBI agents about receiving envelopes of cash from the former 14th District councilman, who faces federal racketeering charges stemming from a City Hall corruption investigation. Salvador Huizar, 57, agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and testify at his brother's trial in February. KFI
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Oct 21
Echo Park: Stock up on fresh veggies, breads and other foods for the weekend at the Echo Park Farmers' Market.
Saturday, Oct 22
Atwater Village: Spend a purrfect evening at The High Low Bar for their annual Monster Meowsh. Dress up for a chance to win a lottery prize, enjoy live music and comedy, tarot reading, and more!
Echo Park: Head to the Edendale Library parking lot for pre-Halloween fun with the Varrio Vamps Car Club and the Chulita Vinyl Club. The Varrio Vamps, an all-female car club, will show their restored and customized classic cars, while Chulita Vinyl Club will present a DJ set.
Highland Park: Spook A Nanny will get you into a spooky mood with a collection of Halloween-themed video shorts of live-action, animated and puppet performances.
Silver Lake: Celebrate silent-movie comedians Laurel & Hardy at the Music Box Steps Day Family Festival. It's held near locations of one of their most memorable films, "The Music Box," which was shot at the 133-step stairway on Vendome street.
Silver Lake: Bring the kids to the Micheltorena Elementary Pumpkinfest, with a Haunted House, Black Light Party, Crafts, Bounce House, Costume Swap, Bake Sale and more.
Silver Lake: Get lost in the hay maze and have fun with carnival games and crafts at the Ivan-Hoedown, a fundraiser for Ivanhoe Elementary.
Sunday, Oct 23
Highland Park: Can't sleep and want a bedtime story? Head to The Pop Hop for some spine-chilling tales told by five storytellers part of Spooky Storytelling Night.
