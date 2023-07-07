It's Friday, finally!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Today is Ringo Starr's birthday! The Beatles drummer and rock 'n' roll icon turns 83. Remember when Ringo joined Paul McCartney on stage at Dodger Stadium in 2019? Check it out here.
Now let's get to today's news
-- Robert Fulton
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park: This barista at Café de Leche on York is a fan of legendary movie stars. Can you name them? Thanks to Roberta Tinajero for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Elysian Valley
Four completed or nearly completed apartment buildings along Allesandro Street have hit the market for about $60 million, according to The Real Deal. The properties include the completed 32-unit River Apartments at 2938 Allesandro, listed for $18 million, and currently leasing units; the completed 36-unit JB Center Apartments at 2910 Allesandro, offered at $20 million; and two buildings still under construction — with a total 44 units — offered together for $23.4 million. The same portfolio also has a half-acre property at 2957 Allesandro listed for $13.3 million. The various entities that own these areas are all affiliated with the developer Mark Baatz.
Lincoln Heights
A proposed seven-story building with 184 residential units has been approved for construction by the Planning Commission for 3601-3615 Mission Rd. / 2010-2036 Lincoln Park Ave. Forty-seven of the units would be set aside for very low income households. An appeal has been filed.
Los Feliz
The John Anson Ford Residence, a Historic-Cultural Monument on Normandie Avenue, has been sold for $4.25 million, less than three years after selling for $3.6 million, according to Redfin. The custom-built, five-bedroom Spanish Hacienda-style home dates back to 1932. L.A. County Supervisor John Anson Ford -- namesake for Hollywood's Ford Amphitheatre -- bought it in 1946, and lived there until his death in 1983 at the age of 100, according to the Los Feliz Improvement Association.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Inizio Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
📢 City News
• New law aims at reducing time to approve L.A. housing development. The Eastsider
• Spending on L.A. Inside Safe homeless program reaches nearly $40 million. The Eastsider
• L.A. Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez calls on city to apologize to Indigenous communities over racist remarks. The Eastsider
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, July 7
Cypress Park: Take the kids to the First Friday Community Campfire at Rio de Los Angles State Park, featuring a community bird walk, music and sing-a-longs and s’mores!
Echo Park: Bring a friend or come alone for a live show at Drake Hall. Catch the dark and comedic play about two seemingly identical couples, The Realistic Joneses, this weekend.
Saturday, July 8
East L.A.: Help revitalize garden beds, build a compost system and construct a lattice fence at the Upgrade the Garden Day at the Eastmont Community Center.
Historic Filipinotown: The East West Players will perform Sama Sama: Solidarity in the Fields at the Echo Park Library. This show is about the friendship of labor activists Larry Itliong and Cesar Chavez, seen through modern teenage eyes. Also, it's free!
Los Feliz: View the artworks created by more than 100 artists at the Everything But the Kitchen Sink Group Show at Luz de Jesus gallery.
Montecito Heights: Have a picnic at Heritage Square Museum and watch the 1950 film, Sunset Boulevard, at dusk. There will be popcorn and concessions for sale.
Sunday, July 9
Greek Theatre: Rock out to Le Tigre with Claud at the Greek. Catch the riot grrrl and punk group formed in 1998 by Bikini Kill frontwoman, Kathleen Hanna, Johanna Fateman, and Sadie Benning.
Highland Park: Meet the Woodwinds at Arroyo Seco Regional Branch Library. Enjoy a free concert from the Santa Cecilia Orchestra that will demonstrate how sounds and rhythms bring music to life. Children are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal along.
👋 That's it!
Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, and thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
What did you think of today's Daily Digest?
We take your feedback seriously
📈 216 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.